This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Hot Seat's rise in popularity on Prime Video showcases Mel Gibson's enduring appeal to streaming audiences seeking intense action thrillers.

Despite low critical ratings, Hot Seat's claustrophobic atmosphere and tense storyline captivate viewers looking for suspenseful entertainment.

Gibson's portrayal in Hot Seat resonates with fans who appreciate gritty thrillers.

Mel Gibson’s heist thriller, Hot Seat, has quietly gained traction on Prime Video, where it currently holds the #9 spot in the platform’s Top 10. The film’s rise in popularity underscores Gibson’s continued appeal to streaming audiences and the enduring interest in thrillers, even when they initially fly under the radar. Hot Seat dives deep into the world of cybercrime and high-stakes heists, blending intense action with psychological suspense. Directed by James Cullen Bressack, the film centers around Orlando Friar, played by Kevin Dillon, a former hacker trying to turn his life around. However, his past catches up with him when he finds himself trapped in a chair rigged with explosives at his IT job. A mysterious caller forces Orlando to hack into high-profile financial institutions, threatening to detonate the bomb if he doesn’t comply. Gibson plays Wallace Reed, a bomb disposal expert who must race against time to save Orlando and prevent a massive catastrophe.

The film is a tense, high-stakes thriller that keeps viewers on edge as the clock ticks down. With most of the action taking place in a confined space, Hot Seat effectively creates a claustrophobic atmosphere that intensifies the drama and suspense.

Hot Seat holds a low 16% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating a generally unfavorable critical reception. Critics have pointed out issues such as a predictable plot and limited character development. However, despite these critiques, some have acknowledged the film's brisk pacing and the engaging performances from its cast, especially Gibson, who delivers a characteristically intense portrayal. The disparity between its critical score and streaming popularity highlights the difference between critical opinion and audience preferences. While Hot Seat might not have garnered critical acclaim, its performance on Prime Video suggests that it satisfies viewers looking for a straightforward, suspenseful thriller featuring familiar talent.

Why is 'Hot Seat' Working for Audiences?

Image via CaliWood Pictures

Gibson’s on-screen performances continue to resonate with audiences who appreciate his ability to portray complex, flawed characters. After all, he was once one of the most bankable stars in the world for a reason. In Hot Seat, he channels the intensity and rugged charisma that made him a household name, reminding viewers of his enduring screen presence.

Gibson’s role in Hot Seat also taps into a particular niche that appeals to fans of gritty, low-budget thrillers. The film’s success on Prime Video underscores the fact that there is still a substantial audience for this type of genre fare, especially when it features a well-known star like Gibson.

Stay tuned to Collider for more.

Watch on Prime Video