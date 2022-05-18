With another summer returning, the schools letting out, the weather heating up, and the anticipation of summer activities beginning once more, people are aching to find the piece of entertainment to start off their relaxing summer on the right foot.

The summer of 2022 is looking tremendously spectacular in terms of TV shows, with a slew of new and exciting shows in addition to the return of fan favorites coming to the streaming world and all screens nearby. Not only is the weather getting hotter, but so are the shows coming this way! It seems as though there’s a Hot Show Summer in the works…

Obi-Wan Kenobi

The highly-anticipated Star Wars series of the season is Obi-Wan Kenobi starring the one-and-only Ewan McGregor as the titular character (which he played in the prequel trilogy). This intergalactic new series will follow Obi-Wan ten years after the end of Revenge of the Sith as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker on the planet Tatooine. Obi-Wan must evade the evil forces at hand, including an Inquisitor hot on his trail as one of the remaining Jedi from the Clone Wars.

McGregor is not the only returning actor, however. Fans can also expect the return of Hayden Christensen as the infamous Darth Vader. Obi-Wan Kenobi is expected to be one of Disney+’s top shows this summer—a must-watch! The first episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi will be released on Disney+ on May 27, 2022.

Pistol

FX’s limited series Pistol, a series about Britain’s legendary rock-and-roll revolution, follows Steve Jones, the guitarist for the punk rock band the Sex Pistols. Based on Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, the 6-episode series will tell the journey of Jones and the band from kids with “no future” to a legendary force in British culture and music, even threatening to bring down the government!

Fans should expect a gritty and intense feel to this show, as it is about one of the most notorious rock bands of all time. There are also some stars in the show as well! Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams and Enola Holmes’ Louis Partridge both play significant roles in the show. The first episode of Pistol will be released on May 31, 2022, on FX/Hulu.

Stranger Things

The long-awaited and beloved Netflix series Stranger Things is finally returning this summer for its fourth season after many filming and production delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stranger Things Season 4 is set 6 months after the infamous Battle of Starcourt. Since then, the original group of friends has moved away from each other and now has to navigate high school.

Oh, and not to mention, a new demo-creature is back to wreak havoc, and it seems that Jim Hopper is alive and well—except that he is in a Russian prison. Stranger Things Season 4 will be released in 2 volumes on Netflix; Volume 1 will be released on May 27, 2022, and Volume 2 will be released on July 1, 2022.

Ms. Marvel

The long-awaited Ms. Marvel finally makes her onscreen debut this summer. In this new series about the famous Young Avenger, fans will get to meet Kamala Khan as she struggles to fit in amongst her peers (and now that she has new powers similar to those of her favorite Avenger, Captain Marvel, it is even harder to fit in).

Whether it is high school crushes, dreaming about her future, or growing up as a Muslim in America (Marvel’s first Muslim lead character), Ms. Marvel seems to be a truthful and authentic story about a young Pakistani girl—in addition to all the fantastic superhero adventures that come along as well. The series is expected to be released on Disney+ on June 8, 2022.

Umbrella Academy Season 3

The fan-favorite series Umbrella Academy returns to Netflix for its third season this summer! The last time viewers saw The Umbrella Academy, the team had just stopped 1963’s doomsday. However, they soon realize things are not as they seem. Joining the fray is the Sparrow Academy, similar to the Umbrella Academy, whose members all possess their own unique powers and abilities.

As the two groups are forced to learn how to work together and stop the lurking evil threatening the universe, they must find a way to return to their pre-apocalyptic lives. The third season of The Umbrella Academy premieres on Netflix on June 22, 2022.

House of the Dragon

Fans return to Westeros in HBO’s new Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon. The series is based on George R.R. Martin's novel Fire and Blood, which chronicles the reign of the Targaryen family hundreds of years prior to the plot of Game of Thrones. After King Viserys Targaryen I dies, a civil war known as the “Dance of the Dragons” breaks out between Prince Aegon Targaryen II and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Filled with fire, blood, political intrigue, and interwoven characters, House of the Dragon is not a show to miss this summer. The much-anticipated House of the Dragon will be premiere with episode 1 on HBO Max on August 21, 2022.

Love, Victor Season 3

The summer of 2022 will bring about the end of Hulu’s beloved LGBTQ+ series Love, Victor. Picking up on the cliffhanger of season 2, Victor is now forced to choose between two boys: either his ex Benji or new friend Rahim. According to the official synopsis from a former Collider article, this season will find Victor on a “journey of self-discovery - not only deciding who he wants to be with but more broadly, who he wants to be.”

Fans should expect all the drama, excitement, and a touch of corny humor for one of Pride month’s big shows. The final season of Love, Victor will be released on Hulu on June 15, 2022.

The Boys Season 3

Amazon Prime’s popular series The Boys will have its third season be released this summer. The Boys are expected to explore the origins of the Vought, The Seven, and its possible secret ties to America. The past episodes have revolved around the Federal Bureau of Humans joining forces with the Vought to find those who do not belong in the Supes.

How will the Boys stop them? Watch to find out! Season 3 of The Boys will be released on Amazon Prime Video on June 3, 2022.

