Are you a fan of dystopian worlds and tales of devastating planetary plagues? Then Netflix has a new series you can begin to look forward to. The streamer has released a teaser for their sci-fi television series, Hot Skull which has been adapted from the novel of the same name written by Afşin Kum. The series will explore a world ravaged by a new plague with a unique means of transmission.

The nearly two-minute teaser begins with the reserved former linguist, Murat Siyavus (Osman Sonant) thinking back to when he first met a lady, in a world he can barely recognize. Murat is one of the few who have survived an epidemic of madness that has spread through the population and the plague’s means of transmission is by mere communication of language and speech. To ride out the storm, Murat has stayed with his mother, he is, however, the sole individual who is immune to the rampaging disease. His stay at his mother’s is not entirely plain sailing as she implores him to “live a little.”

Murat and those who are yet to be taken by the plague, navigate the world and the city of Istanbul with the aid of headphones that protect them from the “jabberers” – those affected by the disease. Soon enough, his seemingly good nature, makes him expose himself to save a young lad during one such jabberer attack. Murat — implored by his mother — finds himself drawn into a whole new high-stakes game that brings the linguist on a collision course with the ruthless Anti-Epidemic Institution – the institution that runs this dystopian world.

Image via Netflix

Maybe the seas remain salty and birds still fly in the sky, but nothing is the same anymore and for that reason, Murat needs to leave the safe zone. Teaming up with Sule (Hazal Subaşı) and others of similar viewpoints, Murat embarks upon a journey in the wild where he seeks to discover the secrets behind his immunity, his “hot skull.”

Hot Skull is based on Kum’s novel published in 2016, and the series is created by Mert Baykal. The cast of the eight-part series alongside Sonant and Subaşı includes Şevket Çoruh, Tilbe Saran, Kubilay Tunçer, Özgür Emre Yıldırım, Gonca Vuslateri, Zerrin Sümer, Yetkin Dikinciler, and Hakan Gerçek. Others include Erdem Akakçe, Barış Yıldız, Arda Anarat, Furkan Kalabalık amongst others.

Hot Skull premieres on Netflix on December 2. Check out the streamer’s official description and watch the teaser below: