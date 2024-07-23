The Big Picture Marvel fans can now pre-order new Hot Toys figures of Tony Stark, Natasha Romanoff, and Peter Parker in their iconic MCU looks.

The Iron Man 3 Hot Toy features Tony Stark in the Mark XLII suit that can fly to him, showcasing his inventive and cutting-edge nature.

The upcoming MCU film Deadpool & Wolverine is generating hype, with Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine.

Several of Marvel's most beloved characters from the Infinity Saga just got breathtaking new collectibles. The official Hot Toys Instagram unveiled new figures of several iconic characters, including two of the original six Avengers with Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff, as well as the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Peter Parker. The Black Widow collectible is based on her appearance in her debut MCU movie, Iron Man 2, while the Iron Man figure is crafted from his battle-damaged suit in his first Phase 2 appearance, Iron Man 3. As for Peter Parker, his Hot Toys figure fast-forwards in the timeline to the end of the Infinity Saga, with his appearance being based on the Iron Spider suit Peter wears in Avengers: Endgame, even holding the Infinity Gauntlet he later delivered to Carol Danvers' (Brie Larson).

The Mark XLII suit that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) wears in Iron Man 3 will always be remembered as a fan favorite due to its ability to fly to him from anywhere in the world. Tony was always inventive and willing to push the needle and create new things, but this was a major step up, even for him. As for Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), although her debut appearance in Iron Man 2 is not the best one to remember her MCU tenure due to her character being grossly oversexualized, it's still a neat way for Black Widow fans to honor their favorite character all the way back in her earliest days. While Tom Holland's Peter Parker may be most remembered for his mentorship under Tony Stark and his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, his figure from Endgame coming with the Spider-arms and Infinity Gauntlet is undeniably cool.

What’s Next on the MCU Slate?

Close

While it's been a quiet year for Marvel Studios, all that is about to change in just a few short days. Deadpool & Wolverine, which is is generating the same levels of hype as Avengers projects and Spider-Man: No Way Home, is set to hit theaters later this week. The film features Ryan Reynolds' MCU debut as the Merc with a Mouth, and also Hugh Jackman's return to the clawed mutant Wolverine for the first time in seven years. More MCU announcements are also soon to follow at San Diego Comic Con this weekend.

The Tony Stark Iron Man 3 Hot Toy is now available for pre-order, and the Black Widow and Spider-Man figures will follow soon. Check out the first-look at the new figures above and get your tickets below for the next MCU movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.

Find Tickets Now