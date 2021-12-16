Hot Toys collectors will soon be able to add the newest version of the Sorcerer Supreme to their collection. The company has unveiled a new figure of Doctor Strange, based on his appearance in Jon Watts' upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The 1/6 scale figure features a detailed head sculpt based on Stephen Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch, and also has a tailored and intricately embroidered Sorcerer Supreme outfit, including the Cloak of Levitation. The figure has thirty points of articulation, along with multiple interchangeable hands for posing and display options. Accessories include "The Box", the Eye of Agamotto amulet, two sling rings, and thirteen mystic art effects. The figure also comes with a specially designed display stand that includes the movie logo and character nameplate. Hot Toys also recently unveiled a figure of Spider-Man/Peter Parker (played by Tom Holland), based on his appearance in the film.

Image via Hot Toys

RELATED: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Benedict Cumberbatch Didn't Read the Full Script to Avoid SpoilersCumberbatch was announced as part of No Way Home's cast in October 2020, serving as a mentor to Holland's Spider-Man. Tony Stark (Robert Downy Jr.) served the mentor role in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, while Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) took over in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. Doctor Strange previously worked with Spider-Man in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War (directed by Anthony and Joe Russo), and Cumberbatch will reprise the role again in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (directed by Sam Raimi).

Joining Cumberbatch and Holland for Spider-Man: No Way Home will be Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus/Otto Octavius (reprising his role from Raimi's Spider-Man 2), Jamie Foxx's Electro/Max Dillion (reprising his role from Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin/Norman Osborn (reprising his role from Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy). Returning from Marvel's previous Spider-Man films will be Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, and J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson.

The Doctor Strange figure from Spider-Man: No Way Home retails for $315 USD, and is now available for pre-order through Sideshow. Check out the figure below.

Image via Hot Toys

