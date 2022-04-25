Film adaptations of toy brands are all the rage these days. Ever since the success of the Lego Movie, it has felt like every film studio has been snatching up all the major toy brands. Now, according to Deadline, Warner Brothers and Mattel have announced their next live-action collaboration based around the Hot Wheels franchise. J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot will produce the project.

The Hot Wheels brand was introduced in 1968 by Mattel. The advantage that this adaptation has over other toys turned into movies is that it is the number one selling toy brand in the world according to The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service. Hot Wheels has sold over eight billion vehicles in its lifespan. It is the rare brand that everyone would know by just looking at the logo. The fiery orange symbol is just that iconic. The cars are also known for their cheap price point, with the more expensive cars only costing around $4. Whether it is a classic car or a more modern beauty, these toys are still a staple of the grocery checkout aisle.

The franchise also has had many partnerships over the years with other iconic brands like DC Comics, Scooby-Doo, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, famous film properties like Ghostbusters, and automotive sports like monster trucks. Another famous feature of Hot Wheels are the trick tracks that allowed fans to put their cars in a variety of dangerous situations.

Hot Wheels will be produced by Mattel Films Vice President Kevin McKeon and Creative Executive Andrew Scannell along with Vice President of Production Peter Dodd serving as lead exec for WB. President of Motion Pictures Hannah Minghella will oversee the project for Bad Robot with Jon Cohen. When talking about the adaptation, Mattel Films Executive Producer, Robbie Brenner, said

“As the global leader in car culture, Hot Wheels has been igniting the challenger spirit in auto enthusiasts for generations. Fans of all ages are now in for the ride of their lives with the incredible talent of J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot joining us alongside Warner Bros. Pictures to transform Hot Wheels’ legendary IP into a thrilling story for the big screen.”

Dodd added to that saying:

“Growing up, Hot Wheels were more than just cars, they were vehicles for our imaginations. Today, we at Warner Bros. are thrilled to bring that imagination to the big screen with Robbie Brenner and the creative team at Mattel along with the ingenious minds of J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella and the team at Bad Robot.”

Minghella added to that statement saying, “Before Hot Wheels became the global household name it is today, it was the dream of [Mattel co-founder] Elliot Handler, who was inventing and building toy cars at home in his Southern California garage.” Minghella finished off with, “It’s that imagination, passion, and risk-taking spirit that we want to capture in this film.”

It is going to be interesting to see how Hot Wheels translates to the big screen. Especially given the success of other car-centric franchises, like the Fast and Furious, have seen in the last decade. It will also be exciting to see if other WB owned franchises like DC are involved in this adaptation. Mattel and WB are continuing their relationship with this high speed project as they are currently working together on the upcoming Barbie film starring Margot Robbie.

Not much is known about Hot Wheels yet, but it is described as a “high-throttle action film, which will showcase some of the world’s hottest and sleekest cars, monster trucks and motorcycles.” Now that the film has been announced we should hear more information on the project soon involving the cast and its potential release date. Stay in the fast lane and on the lookout for more Hot Wheels news in the near future.

