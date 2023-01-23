Writers Dalton Leeb and Nicholas Jacobson-Larson have boarded Mattel’s live-action adaptation of Hot Wheels, Deadline has reported. Last year April, it was announced that JJ Abram’s Bad Robot and Warner Bros Discovery set to produce the long gestating project. With the addition of Leeb and Jacob-Larson the wheels are finally rolling on the feature.

Mattel’s Hot Wheels, first introduced in 1986 is the world’s number-one-selling toy brand. The toy line has sold over eight billion vehicles in its lifespan and is one of the brands that has instant recall value among young consumers and old. Its fiery orange symbol is iconic and instantly evokes nostalgia for many. Be it a classic car or a more modern version, these toys are still a staple of the grocery checkout aisle. While the brand has partnered previously with DC Comics, Scooby-Doo, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and film properties like Ghostbusters, the movie is a stand-alone property of Mattel.

Talking about the movie adaptation, Mattel Films Executive Producer, Robbie Brenner, previously said in a statement, “As the global leader in car culture, Hot Wheels has been igniting the challenger spirit in auto enthusiasts for generations. Fans of all ages are now in for the ride of their lives with the incredible talent of J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot joining us alongside Warner Bros. Pictures to transform Hot Wheels’ legendary IP into a thrilling story for the big screen.”

Image via Milestone

Leeb and Jacobson-Larson’s credits include features like the science-fiction feature Endurance, which was sold to Netflix with Simon Kinbeproducing in a multi-studio bidding war. The script follows a team of artificially-intelligent robots, stranded on Mars; the robots begin to turn on each other as they set up a colony for humans. The pair previously wrote Strongman, a darkly comedic reimagining of the making of the original Star Wars trilogy from David Prowse’s point of view; Prowse was the English bodybuilder behind Darth Vader’s Mask. The script earned Leeb and Jacobson-Larson a spot on the 2017 Black List. Currently, the two are also working on Amblin’s The Fall.

With the writing duo’s talents, there’s no doubt Hot Wheels can turn out to be the next big toy movie sensation. Brenner, executive producer for Mattel Films leads the project alongside Kevin McKeon, VP and Andrew Scannell, Creative Executive. While Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen are overseeing for Bad Robot.

No cast or release window has been announced for the feature yet watch out this space for further developments. A film adaption of Mattel's Barbie is also set for the big screen, with a July 21 release date.Check out the teaser for Barbie below: