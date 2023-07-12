When you consider all the possibilities that exist in the realm of the multiverse, you just know that there’s a universe in which the Avengers’ beef with Thanos is solved on a racetrack. Even though we may never see that happen on the big screen, Hot Wheels decided to give us a glimpse of what that battle would look like. As part of their SDCC celebration “12 Days of Fandom,” Mattel shared with Collider that they’re launching a special line of their long-running Hot Wheels models.

The Invincible Iron Man vs. Thanos, The Mad Titan 2-pack puts the two landmark characters from Marvel side by side on the legendary orange racetrack as their wheels are… well, hot and burning. While Iron Man is shooting his repulsor blast, Thanos looks like he’s having a road rage moment and has the Infinity Gauntlet covering his raised and clenched fist. The background art of the mid-race model also comes to life with LED-powered lightning discharging from the vehicles.

The model is part of the Hot Wheels RacerVerse – a new line of toys that mixes racing and storytelling in a way that suggests that every character can become a Hot Wheels racer, including the ones we’ve come to know and love from Marvel Studios. Fans and collectors will be able to purchase Hot Wheels RacerVerse items on the show floor at SDCC and online on the Mattel website.

Iron Man and Thanos Are Just The First Pair of an Ambitious Slate

VP and Global Head of Vehicle Design at Mattel Ted Wu spoke with Collider's Maggie Lovitt via email and revealed where the idea for the RacerVerse came from, and also teased that more – a lot more – characters are going to put the pedal to the metal on the orange racetrack in the near future:

“The big idea behind Hot Wheels RacerVerse is answering the question of, “What if you gave the most popular characters in pop culture custom Hot Wheels vehicles and had them race each other?” In addition, we wanted to choose characters that not only appealed to kids, but also adult collectors. With that in mind, we’re super excited to partner with Disney for the launch of RacerVerse. We’ve included both kid and adult fan favorites to get behind the driver’s seat across all Disney properties including Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars. Even cooler, this is just the beginning, and we’re excited to add more amazing characters from other licensed partners next year.”

Wu also added that, at this point, the Hot Wheels team is very aware that they “not only reflect but influence car culture, pop culture, fashion, technology, gaming and more.” That’s why they decided to make sure they have “something for every fandom” and reiterated that the RacerVerse will continue to expand.

The Invincible Iron Man vs. Thanos, , The Mad Titan 2-pack Hot Wheels model will be on display and for sale on the floor at SDCC for $40, as well as on the Hot Wheels website. Check out all the jaw-dropping images above!