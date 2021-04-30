Mattel and Milestone released a new gameplay trailer for Hot Wheels Unleashed, showing off another thrilling racing environment, the Skyscraper. After previously revealing the grimy and dark Garage environment, the Skyscraper pulls players up above the clouds and makes verticality their greatest advantage, as well as their worst enemy.

The Pre-Alpha footage also unveiled six new vehicles out of the 60-plus vehicles available at launch. The new vehicles include: Bump Around, Mountain Mauler, Sandivore, Boom Car, Buns of Steel, Fast Gassin, and Motosaurus.

Hot Wheels Unleashed is the latest installment in the Hot Wheels video game franchise, which began in 1984. Over 37 years later, hopes to bring the series into the new decade with modern graphics, gameplay, and track creation and community sharing. Despite having players control small plastic toys, Hot Wheels games have garnered a limited but loyal fanbase for making their racing games intense and adrenaline-fueled experiences — allowing gamers of all ages to bring their childhood imagination to life.

Hot Wheels Unleashed is scheduled for release on consoles and PC on September 27. Check out the synopsis and trailer for the game below.

“Hot Wheels Unleashed offers players the opportunity to drive the cars as if they were playing with the die-cast toys. The gameplay includes adrenaline-filled races, an extended choice of Hot Wheels vehicles with different attributes and rarity levels that players can customize with different skins, and jaw-dropping tracks set in everyday-life locations with special track pieces and interactive items. The game also features a revolutionary Track Editor enabling players to customize tracks in any game environment and share them with the game’s community.”

