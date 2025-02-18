What do you get when you let top-tier actors run uninhibited in a crime-ridden hotel for a succinct ninety minutes? You get an absolute blast. Hotel Artemis, a 2018 thriller that flew relatively low under the radar, is currently streaming for free, and if you missed it, you need to check it out. The film's writer/director, Drew Pearce, is best known for putting pen to paper, lending his talent for screenplays to Iron Man 3, The Fall Guy, and the Hobbs & Shaw spin-off for the Fast & Furious franchise.

If you're an avid MCU fan, you're likely fond of the Marvel One-Shot short films that were common in the pre-Avengers: Endgame era, meaning you may already be familiar with Pearce's directing without even knowing it. Pearce directed All Hail the King, the hilarious MCU short that dove deeper into Ben Kingsley's fake Mandarin, Trevor Slattery. With Hotel Artemis, Pearce's first major feature as a director, it seems like everything was unabashedly thrown at the wall to see what sticks, and what stuck is a thrilling, energetic riot. We shouldn't be surprised, considering heavy hitters like Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown, Brian Tyree Henry, Dave Bautista, and Jeff Goldblum — to name a few — signed on to star.

What Is 'Hotel Artemis' About?

In the not-so-distant future of 2028, Los Angeles is in disarray as law enforcement, rogue criminals, and rioters clash. After the city decides to privatize its water resources, violent protests erupt. Sherman (Brown) and his brother Lev (Henry), both criminals of a sophisticated nature, use the unrest as an opportunity to perform a bank heist that goes wrong. Lev is critically injured in the ensuing gunfire, so they seek refuge and treatment at the only place that would safely accept them: the Hotel Artemis.

Under strict management by Jean (Foster), who goes simply by The Nurse, the Hotel Artemis serves the criminal, shady, and wealthy elite of Los Angeles' underbelly. With her loyal orderly, Everest (Bautista) by her side, Hotel Artemis is heavily secured and open to members only. Rules like "no killing other guests" and "no weapons allowed" must be abided. Things get considerably dicey when Los Angeles' criminal kingpin, The Wolfking (Goldblum), and a host of volatile clientele draw near.

Jodie Foster Is on Another Level When She’s Allowed To Have Fun

The first time we see The Nurse exit the hotel, frantically attempting to retrieve an injured Officer Daniels (Jenny Slate), she's shaking with nerves and breathing erratically. On her way down the elevator and into the alleyway, she plays a guided meditation track in her earpiece. The Nurse takes her position seriously, she's steadfast and dedicated to the rules, but she's not without a slew of quirks. Her odd and colorful nature offers Jodie Foster a wonderful sandbox to play in.

The two-time Academy Award winner is most often lauded for her more serious roles; everyone knows she can effortlessly tackle dour narratives. The Accused, The Silence of the Lambs, Taxi Driver, Panic Room are proof that Foster commits with an unrelenting intensity that bolsters any project she touches, most recently taking on True Detective and raising the series' already incredibly high bar.

With Hotel Artemis, Foster takes the reins of the fictional stronghold's neurotic agoraphobe, juggling a fierce sense of authority with a gentle, unintentionally humorous side (though intentional on the writer's part, of course) that's somehow simultaneously bumbling and capable. As the central figurehead, Foster plays off nearly everyone in the cast, creating a specific, delightful chemistry with each one. The dynamic between her and Bautista's Everest is a particular favorite. With their jarringly differing stature and demeanor, the two are a surprisingly well-melded duo.

'Hotel Artemis' Is Fast-Paced, Tons of Fun, and Never Takes Itself Too Seriously