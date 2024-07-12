The Big Picture Roman and his family face challenges in adapting to a new environment and a dangerous situation in a new Hotel Cocaine Episode 5 sneak peek.

Roman considers extreme measures to protect his family from Colombian enemies in the upcoming episode.

The new episode will delve into darker themes while introducing conflicts and possible outcomes for the characters.

As the debut season of Hotel Cocaine starts heating up, Collider is excited to exclusively share a sneak peek at upcoming Episode 5 of the series, which represents a game-changer for one of the characters. The story centers around a Cuban expatriate who goes to Florida in the late 70s and becomes the general manager of a hotel famous for being the epicenter of the Miami cocaine scene. The new episode drops this Sunday, July 14.

The sneak peek shows how the change of scenery will affect Roman (Danny Pino) and his family. Not only will they have to get used to living in a different place, but they'll also have to deal with the aftermath of surviving an attempted hit. At the same time, Roman still tries to hide what kind of business he's in with Nestor (Yul Vazquez) and tries to convince his wife that he's just taking precautions by staying in Nestor's mansion.

Additionally, the new episode of Hotel Cocaine will reveal a darker side of Roman, since he thinks the only possible reaction to his Colombian enemies trying to wipe out his family is exterminating his foes. The story will only get more complicated when Yolanda (Mayra Hermosillo) proposes a peace meeting with Nestor in order to talk out their issues. It can go both ways: they can have the meeting the way she wants or simply take the opportunity to take Yolanda out once and for all. But we'll have to wait until Sunday to find out what they'll decide to do.

'Hotel Cocaine' Is Based on Real-Life Characters

Hotel Cocaine is created by Chris Brancato, who is no stranger to coming up with stories about drugs and police investigations. He created Godfather of Harlem and Narcos, and based the new series on a real-life story. At the same time, the showrunner slightly drove away from the usually gritty tone of these types of series and aimed to deliver something more "entertaining, sunny, bright and fun," as he told Reuters.

The cast of Hotel Cocaine also features Michael Chiklis (The Shield), Mark Feuerstein (Power Book II: Ghost), Corina Bradley (A Playful Love), Don Mike (Reginald the Vampire), Cale Ambrozic (Lighthead), Laura Gordon (Late Night with the Devil), Tania Watson (The Head), Pedro Giunti (The Lord of the Skies), Lola Claire (So Help Me Todd), and Candy Santana (Blue Bloods).

MGM+ debuts the new episode of Hotel Cocaine this Sunday, July 14. You can watch our exclusive sneak peek above.

