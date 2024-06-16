Following the success of series like Godfather of Harlem and Pennyworth, MGM+ is set to launch another epic period drama with Hotel Cocaine. Created by Chris Brancato (Narcos, Narcos: Mexico), the crime thriller set in the 70s, retells the story of Roman Compte, a real-life Cuban exile who worked as manager of the Mutiny Hotel in Miami while moonlighting as an inside man for the DEA.

Hotel Cocaine, as the name suggests, focuses on the famous Mutiny Hotel which became the heart of the cocaine trade in the late 70s and early 80s. The hotel, which still stands on Miami's Biscayne Bay, once hosted an eclectic milieu of the rich and famous, including Hollywood stars, musicians (like Rick James and Fleetwood Mac), and drug cartels, and was often called the Studio 54 (legendary club of NYC) of Miami. Amid the dazzling life of the Magic City and a thriving cocaine trade in the city’s hotspot, the ambitious Roman Compte navigates life, relationships, and business, treading the dangerous waters on both sides of the law in a fictional retelling of real people and events.

With drug trade, cartel politics, and the glamorous years of the 70s as the overarching theme, Hotel Cocaine joins the ranks of other successful shows in the genre, like Narcos and the recently released Griselda. Starring Mayans M.C. alum Danny Pino in the lead as Roman Compte, along with Yul Vasquez and Michael Chiklis, Hotel Cocaine promises a thrilling story of crime and politics in 1970s Miami. With the show set to arrive this June, here’s everything we know about Hotel Cocaine, including its plot, trailer, cast, characters, and more.

Hotel Cocaine (2024) Tells the story of Roman Compte, Cuban exile, CIA operative, and general manager of the Hotel Mutiny, the glamorous epicenter of the late '70s and early '80s Miami cocaine scene. Release Date June 16, 2024 Cast Danny Pino , Yul Vazquez , Mark Feuerstein Michael Chiklis , Mayra Hermosillo , Corina Bradley , Ryan Bannon , Laura Gordon Main Genre Crime Seasons 1 Creator(s) Chris Brancato Writers Chris Brancato Streaming Service(s) MGM+ Expand

When Is Hotel Cocaine Coming Out?

Image via MGM+

Hotel Cocaine premieres on June 16, 2024, on MGM+. The eight-episode series will also be available on Stan Original from June 17, 2024.

Where Can You Watch Hotel Cocaine?

Image via MGM+

Hotel Cocaine is a network original series produced by MGM+ Studios and Stan and distributed by Amazon MGM Studios, which means you can stream the series on MGM+ (formerly EPIX). You can either subscribe only to the streamer's app or you can add MGM+ to your Prime Video subscription for $6.99/month ($58.99/year) with an introductory 7-day free trial. MGM+ is also home to popular and highly acclaimed original series like Godfather of Harlem, Pennyworth, and Billy the Kid, among many others. Viewers in Australia will be able to stream the show on Stan Original, one day after the US premiere, i.e. on June 17, 2024.

What Is Hotel Cocaine About?

Image via MGM+

As released by MGM+, the official synopsis of the crime drama series reads,

Hotel Cocaine is the story of Roman Compte (Danny Pino), a Cuban exile and general manager of the Mutiny Hotel, the glamorous epicenter of the Miami cocaine scene of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. The Mutiny Hotel was Casablanca on cocaine; a glitzy nightclub, restaurant, and hotel frequented by Florida businessmen and politicians, international narcos, CIA and FBI agents, models, sports stars, and musicians. At the center of it all was Compte, who was doing his best to keep it all going and fulfill his own American Dream.

How Many Episodes Are There in Hotel Cocaine?

Image via MGM+

The period drama thriller series is billed for eight episodes. Following the series premiere on June 16, 2024, each new episode of Hotel Cocaine will be released every Sunday through August 4, 2024.

Is There a Trailer for Hotel Cocaine?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Ahead of the show’s release, MGM+ released the first teaser of Hotel Cocaine in April 2024, followed by a full-length, official trailer in early May 2024. Exploring the theme of “Every pleasure has a price,” the two-minute footage opens with all the pleasures that the Mutiny Hotel has to offer. As Roman (Danny Pino) narrates his journey, the clip takes us back to the colorful, glamorous 70s Miami, where the crème de la crème of society comes together for a wild, drug-addled adventure. The scenes quickly cut from the fun times at the club to the dangerous schemes brewing behind the curtains. DEA Agent Zulio (Michael Chiklis) strikes a deal with Roman to become the agency’s eyes and ears and report on his brother, Nestor (Yul Vasquez). Fueled by the desperate need to save himself and everything he loves, Roman embarks on a perilous path between what's right and what he must do.

Who Stars in Hotel Cocaine?

Image via MGM+

The creators of Hotel Cocaine have put together a diverse ensemble cast for the series, led by Danny Pino, Michael Chiklis, and Yul Vazquez, with Mark Feuerstein, Tania Watson, Corina Bradley and Laura Gordon starring as series regulars.

Pino helms the story as the protagonist Roman Compte, a Cuban exile and the general manager of Miami’s infamous Mutiny Hotel. Pino is best known for his lead roles in Mayans M.C. and Gone, and for portraying Detective Scotty Valens in CBS’s Cold Case, and Detective Nick Amaro in Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D. He also had roles in Scandal and BrainDead.

Yul Vasquez stars as Roman’s estranged, ruthless brother, Nestor Cabal, a supplier of cocaine for Miami parties. The actor-musician is best known for his lead roles in Midnight, Texas, and The Outsider, and recurring roles in Narcos: Mexico, Russian Doll, Severance, and Godfather of Harlem. He recently starred as Bernard Barker in White House Plumbers, and will next appear in the Matthew McConaughey-starrer The Lost Bus.

The Shield star Michael Chiklis joins Pino and Vasquez as Agent Zulio. The Primetime Emmy-winning actor-producer-musician is most recognized for portraying Ben Grimm/The Thing in Fantastic Four films, a role that he will reprise in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine. Chiklis also had recurring roles in television shows like Vegas, Gotham, American Horror Story: Freak Show, and Winning Time.

Tania Watson stars as Marisol, Roman’s girlfriend and stepmother to his daughter, Valeria. Watson recently played Erika Fisher in The Head Season 2 and has appeared in Apple TV+’s Now and Then, and Netflix’s The Minions of Midas.

Mark Feuerstein stars as Burton Greenberg, the hedonistic owner of Mutiny Hotel and heir of the influential Burton family, whose high-spirited lifestyle puts him right at the center of Miami’s drug wars. Best known for his roles in The West Wing, Royal Pains, and The Baby-Sitters Club, Feuerstein will next be seen in Apple TV+’s, The Lady In The Lake, co-starring Natalie Portman.

Laura Gordon, best known for her roles in Undertow, Late Night with the Devil, and The Claremont Murders, stars as Janice Nichols, the head of the Mutiny Girls (the women who populate the hotel’s club).

Corina Bradley (Star-Crossed Romance) plays Valeria, Roman’s 16-year-old daughter who begins to investigate her father and uncle’s business affairs.

In other supporting roles,

Juan Pablo Raba (Narcos) stars as Gilberto ‘La Cobra’ Henao,” a powerful Colombian drug lord who wants to take over the Miami cocaine market; Mayra Hermosillo (Narcos: Mexico) as Yolanda, a ruthless Colombian drug smuggler and girlfriend of Gilberto Henao; Nick Barkla (Blind Company) as Congressman Landon, a corrupt civil servant who works with criminals to further his political agenda; Cale Ambrozic as Andrew Landon, congressman’s son who has a crush on Valeria; Erniel Baez (Reacher) as Ray Dorado a corrupt banker; Camila Valero (Perfect Strangers) as Alejandra, Nestor’s fourth wife, and Maggie Lacey (New Amsterdam) as Constance.

The rest of the recurring cast is rounded up with –

Don Mike as Omar, the Mutiny Club’s maître d'; Pedro Giunti as Guillermo, Nestor’s right-hand man and driver; Lola Claire as Trini, a Mutiny Girl; Matthew Del Negro as Phil Nolan, Janice’s ex-boyfriend; Victor Oliveira as Alvaro Gomez, an emissary of Yolanda’s Cartel; Robert Beck as Marty Owens, a customs official; Sam Robards as Hal, Nestor’s former CIA handler, and Candy Santana as Gale, a Mutiny Girl and Janice’s righthand.

In guest roles, John Ventimiglia (Gaslit) plays a fictional version of author Hunter S. Thompson and Larry Powell (White Men Can’t Jump) as renowned 1960s musician Rick James.

Who is Making Hotel Cocaine?

Image via MGM+

Hotel Cocaine is created by Chris Brancato, a television and film writer-producer most recognized for co-creating Narcos and Narcos: Mexico along with Carlo Bernard and Doug Miro. Following the success of the Golden Globe-nominated crime thriller series, Brancato reunited with Narcos producer Paul Eckstein and co-created Godfather of Harlem, starring Forest Whitaker. The series has three seasons (with a fourth season upcoming) and a Primetime Emmy Award to its credit.

Guillermo Navarro, who previously worked on Narcos, directs select episodes of the MGM+ original crime drama. Navarro is also known for directing episodes in Godfather of Harlem, Hannibal, Limitless, and The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. Additionally, he has served as a cinematographer for films like Pan’s Labyrinth, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Parts 1 and 2), and Hell Boy. Fernando Rovzar and Sara Seligman are also credited as directors of the series.

Brancato also serves as the showrunner and executive producer for Hotel Cocaine along with Navarro, Alfredo Barrios Jr., Michael Panes, Michael Wright, and Nancy Cotton. Hotel Cocaine is produced by MGM+ Studios, in association with Stan in Australia, and internationally distributed by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution. Hotel Cocaine began production earlier in 2024 and was filmed in the Dominican Republic.