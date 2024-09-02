Danny Pino, known for his long-running role as Detective Nick Amaro on Law & Order: SVU, made a high-profile return to television in 2024 with Hotel Cocaine, a crime drama set against the backdrop of Miami's infamous cocaine trade in the late 1970s and early 1980s. However, despite the buzz surrounding his new project, the series has failed to impress critics, sinking to a shocking 0% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Hotel Cocaine tells the story of Roman Compte (played by Pino), a Cuban exile and former CIA operative who finds himself managing the Mutiny Hotel—Miami's most notorious hotspot for drug deals, decadent parties, and criminal activity. The show had all the ingredients for a gripping crime drama: a high-stakes setting, a complex protagonist, and the potential for rich storytelling. Yet, the execution left much to be desired.

Critics have been particularly harsh, pointing out that Hotel Cocaine feels like a by-the-numbers retread of crime drama clichés rather than a fresh take on Miami's turbulent history.

Why is 'Hotel Cocaine' So Bad?

As noted by RogerEbert.com, the show is bogged down by "simplistic interactions" and a repetitive narrative structure that fails to capitalize on its promising premise. The show’s writing has been described as "dull" and "uninspired," leading to a series that quickly becomes tedious despite its flashy exterior​.

High On Films echoed these sentiments, pointing out that while the direction manages to hold the viewer's attention at times, the plot is predictable and lacks the depth necessary to make it compelling. Even the attempts to weave in personal backstories and character arcs—such as Roman's strained relationship with his brother—are undermined by the show’s overfamiliarity and lack of genuine suspense​.

.The series also falls short in its depiction of the Mutiny Hotel, which is supposed to be the vibrant heart of Miami's underworld. Instead, as High On Films criticizes, the hotel is reduced to a mere backdrop for uninspired drug deals and generic crime conversations, failing to capture the chaotic energy of the era.

Despite Pino's strong performance, which some critics have praised, it was not enough to save Hotel Cocaine from its critical panning. The show’s lackluster reception stands in stark contrast to Pino’s success on Law & Order: SVU, where he became a fan favorite over his four-season tenure.

In the end, Hotel Cocaine serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of strong writing and innovative storytelling, even when all the other elements seem to be in place. Unfortunately for Danny Pino, his return to the crime drama genre has been met with more of a fizzle than a bang, leaving fans and critics alike hoping for a better project in the future.

Hotel Cocaine Tells the story of Roman Compte, Cuban exile, CIA operative, and general manager of the Hotel Mutiny, the glamorous epicenter of the late '70s and early '80s Miami cocaine scene. Release Date June 16, 2024 Cast Danny Pino , Yul Vazquez , Mark Feuerstein Michael Chiklis , Mayra Hermosillo , Corina Bradley , Ryan Bannon , Laura Gordon Main Genre Crime Seasons 1 Creator(s) Chris Brancato Writers Chris Brancato Expand

