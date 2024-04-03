The Big Picture This summer, MGM+ will debut Hotel Cocaine, a thrilling miniseries set in 1978 Miami, centering around a luxury hotel and the rise of cocaine.

The talented cast includes Danny Pino, Michael Chiklis, and Mark Feuerstein, with star-studded guest appearances adding to the drama.

Don't miss out on the premiere on June 16 — prepare for a wild ride into the dangerous world of 1970s Miami and the infamous Mutiny Hotel.

Hotel Cocaine is now accepting guests. The MGM+ crime thriller miniseries will debut on the streamer this summer and has just premiered its first teaser trailer. In the new teaser, Roman Compte (Mayans M.C.'s Danny Pino) welcomes us to 1978, when cocaine first hit the sun-soaked streets of Miami. He runs the Mutiny Hotel, the hottest club in town, and his brother is the biggest cocaine trafficker in town — and all he has to do is keep everyone happy. Unfortunately, someone isn't happy — and that's the law, in the form of a mustache-sporting Michael Chiklis, who wants to know everything about his brother's operations. Viewers can find out what price this new pleasure will cost starting on June 16 — new episodes will premiere weekly up until the series finale on August 4.

MGM+ has also announced the miniseries' final cast list, in addition to series leads Pino, Chiklis, Mark Feuerstein (The Baby-Sitters Club), Yul Vazquez (Severance), Tania Watson (The Head), Corina Bradley (A Playful Love), and Laura Gordon (Late Night with the Devil). Don Mike, Pedro Giunti, Lola Claire, and Candy Santana will have recurring roles on the series, while guest stars will include Matthew Del Negro, Victor Oliveira, Robert Beck, Sam Robards, Mayra Hermosillo, Juan Pablo Raba, Erniel Baez, Nick Barkla, Cale Ambrozic, Camila Valero, and Maggie Lacey.

What Is the Mutiny Hotel?

A luxury hotel on Biscayne Bay in Miami, Florida, the Mutiny Hotel was a favored hangout of the rich and famous in the 1970s and 80s, including Fleetwood Mac, Led Zeppelin, and Crosby & Nash, the latter of whom devoted a song to the venue. It became more infamous, however, thanks to its other clientele — Miami's "cocaine cowboys," from the days when the drug trade ran rampant in the city. Thanks to its notoriety, the Mutiny was depicted as "The Babylon" in the 1983 movie Scarface, although its current owners refused to allow the production to film there, so it was recreated as a set; it was recently recreated once more for Netflix's miniseries Griselda. After its heyday, the Mutiny was abandoned for several years; it was renovated extensively in the 1990s, and is still open to this day, although it no longer boasts its once-notorious clientele.

Hotel Cocaine was created by Chris Brancato (Godfather of Harlem), who also serves as executive producer and showrunner. Guillermo Navarro (Narcos) directed the pilot and executive produces, as do Michael Panes and Alfredo Barrios Jr.

Hotel Cocaine will premiere on MGM+ on June 16, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new teaser for Hotel Cocaine below.