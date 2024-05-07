The Big Picture Hotel Cocaine promises thrilling suspense as Roman navigates the dangerous world between a drug lord and the DEA.

The Mutiny Hotel served as a hub for the 70s elite and cocaine trade, now featured in the drug-fueled series.

Created by Chris Brancato and directed by Guillermo Navarro, Hotel Cocaine boasts an impressive cast for a riveting show.

Hotel Cocaine is open and ready to satisfy the desires of its guests. Remember, however, that every pleasure has a price. MGM+ has released a full trailer for the upcoming drug-fueled crime thriller series which is set to arrive later this summer. At the epicenter of this narco-powered story is Roman Compte (Mayans M.C.'s Danny Pino) who has to work the exceedingly tight rope between a ruthless drug lord who happens to be his brother, and the DEA. Hotel Cocaine is set to premiere on MGM+ in the US on June 16, with the Stan Original also launching in Australia a day later on June 17. Ahead of the series' premiere, MGM+ has released a new trailer wherein Roman aptly states just how much pleasure costs in Miami.

The trailer takes us back to Miami in 1978, welcoming everyone to the hottest club in town, the Mutiny Hotel. With a guest list that featured businessmen, politicians, international narcos, CIA and FBI agents, models, sports stars, and musicians - the Mutiny Club was the place. This being the start of cocaine's emergence on the streets, the club styled itself as a neutral ground, where everyone is welcome. However, when the DEA, with the bald-headed and mustache-sporting Agent Zulio (Michael Chiklis) leading the charge, sets their sights on arresting Nestor (Yul Vazquez), Miami’s biggest supplier of cocaine, Roman becomes the agency's Trojan horse. Using his daughter as leverage, Roman is pressured by the DEA to spy on Nestor. However, his older brother is a ruthless individual who promises him a life of opulence, the likes of which he has never seen. Now, Roman has to balance the scales between a ruthless drug cartel and the DEA while also protecting those he loves most.

A real life establishment frequented by the crème de la crème of the 1970s and 80s, the Mutiny Hotel is located on on Biscayne Bay in Miami, Florida. While famous for delivering high-end services to clients like Fleetwood Mac and Led Zeppelin, the hotel was infamous as being a hotbed for the cocaine trade in those years. The hotel has been featured in pop culture, appearing in the 1983 movie Scarface, and more recently in the Netflix's miniseries Griselda, about Griselda Blanco, a prominent Colombian drug lord of that era. Sofía Vergara stepped into the role of the infamous drug queenpin, and "cocaine godmother" in the Netflix miniseries.

Who is Behind 'Hotel Cocaine'?

The 8-episode series is created by Chris Brancato, the co-creator of Godfather of Harlem, Narcos: Mexico and Narcos. Guillermo Navarro who also worked on Narcos directs the plot. Brancato will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside Navarro, Michael Panes and Alfredo Barrios Jr. Alongside the aforementioned names of Pino, Chiklis, and Vazquez, the series also stars Mark Feuerstein (The Baby-Sitters Club), Tania Watson (The Head), Corina Bradley (A Playful Love), and Laura Gordon (Late Night with the Devil). Other recurring stars in Hotel Cocaine include

Don Mike, Pedro Giunti, Lola Claire, and Candy Santana, while guest stars include Matthew Del Negro, Victor Oliveira, Robert Beck, Sam Robards, Mayra Hermosillo, Juan Pablo Raba, Erniel Baez, Nick Barkla, Cale Ambrozic, Camila Valero, and Maggie Lacey.

Hotel Cocaine will premiere on MGM+ on June 16, 2024. Watch the new trailer above.