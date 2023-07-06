Fortunately for fans of engaging and emotional (and binge-able) watches, there are plenty of K-dramas out there to enjoy, especially on streaming services. Netflix has a wide variety of historical fiction, romantic comedies, supernatural action adventure, and much more. And, as in the case of this highly binge-able show, some have all of these qualities.

Whether you’ve just finished a previous K-drama and don’t know what to try next or you’re new to the genre and looking for an engaging watch to dive into, there’s nothing quite as ghostly, funny, and stylish as Hotel del Luna.

'Hotel del Luna' Incorporates Several Different Genres

When a soul leaves the living world, it needs a place to rest before continuing into the next portion of the reincarnation cycle. That place is the Hotel del Luna, or the Guest House of the Moon. It appears in the form of a modern hotel to ghosts (and sometimes humans, but only under special circumstances).

When a man stumbles into the Guest House of the Moon one night, due to his own selfishness and the manipulation of a higher power, he meets the owner of the hotel, the stylish and moody Man-wol (IU)—and he sells his son Chan-sung’s (Yeo Jin-goo) future away to save his own life. The deal has been made: 20 years into the future, Man-wol will come to claim Chan-sung. And when the day arrives, Chan-sung has no choice but to fulfill the deal and become the manager of the Hotel del Luna.

Through Chan-sung’s perspective, we meet all manner of ghosts, gods, everything in between. The hotel staff are all spirits with unresolved grudges, and each dead guest must be the highest of priorities. Chan-sung soon finds himself immersed in a dangerous world where a ghost’s grudge can surpass even reincarnation. Throughout all the odd happenings and deadly adventures, however, Chan-sung begins to understand Man-wol, how she came to be the owner of the Guest House of the Moon, and why they feel so drawn to each other.

Hotel del Luna has plenty of strengths as a drama, but one of the biggest is its creativity. One example is the show’s seamless mixing and matching of genres. At its core, Hotel del Luna is a love story, but it also leans heavily into supernatural action, sprinkles in a bit of horror, and includes plenty of funny moments to offset the scares and emotional beats. A pinch of historical fiction pairs well with the idea of the Guest House of the Moon existing for hundreds of years as the human owners cycle through.

Some episodes are darker and more serious than others, but they all tackle ghostly problems with thoughtful and impactful solutions, especially when it comes to the core cast of characters and how they interact with the supernatural.

'Hotel del Luna' Mixes Supernatural Shenanigans With Well-Rounded Characters

The guests of the Hotel del Luna are a wide variety, from the frightening Room 13 ghost (paired with an appropriately sad backstory) to a deceased bride who just wants a groom. Chan-sung and Man-wol face plenty of ghostly fights, but they mainly use intelligence and cunning to outmaneuver their obstacles. Whether they’re facing the seemingly innocent reincarnation of Man-wol’s greatest enemy or just a tiger that misses its home, the supernatural shenanigans vary in seriousness but never stop being entertaining.

In part because Hotel del Luna’s heart lies with the relationships between characters, those relationships are strong and serve to highlight how well-rounded the main cast truly is. Chan-sung is a kind-hearted hotel manager who uses what he’s learned in the human world to help him in the spiritual world in new and interesting ways. His connection to both the human and spiritual planes of existence is mirrored in his ability to understand and empathize with particularly complicated ghosts, as well as Man-wol’s painful past.

At first, he’s scared and wary of Man-wol, and who can blame him? During one of the very first scenes she appears in, she confidently strides into an award ceremony wearing a stylish purple outfit and shoots a murderer with the very bullet he used for his crime. In time, though, Man-wol can’t help but open up to Chan-sung, sharing not just her duties to the Hotel del Luna but also her love of food and her lavish lifestyle (one that’s quickly growing bigger than her finances allow). Little by little, Chan-sung discovers more about her past and how her soul became bonded to the hotel. Gradually, they learn from and grow with each other.

Chan-sung and Man-wol are fun together and have fantastic romantic chemistry, and they aren’t the only couple in the show that captures hearts. A newly dead student inhabits the body of her bully so that she can have the life she was robbed of and becomes fast friends with the Hotel del Luna’s wholesome bellhop, making for an adorable pair.

Each member of the hotel staff gets their moment to shine, and even some of the side characters feel as though they live full lives (despite some, if not most, of them being dead). Mago (Yi-sook Seo), the many-faced god, manipulates the events of the story from behind the scenes but can’t predict everything, Death himself (Hong-seok Kang) sees every soul off into the tunnel, and even old friends and foes reappear in new ways, making it very difficult to separate a previous life from a current one, especially for Man-wol.

This is a show with many, many well-rounded characters who live full lives, and nearly all of them are explored in varying degrees of depth.

'Hotel del Luna’s Sense of Style Is Unrivaled

The Guest House of the Moon has a very specific aesthetic. From the outside at night, the hotel rises high into the sky with the moon behind it, beginning your stay with a truly iconic sight. Inside, the lobby is spacious and polished, and every staff member is impeccably dressed in the Hotel del Luna uniform. Man-wol herself appears in a variety of fashionable outfits, always looking amazing even in dangerous and stressful circumstances. Locations like the Moon Tree, the tunnel, and the Bukhangang Railroad Bridge to the afterlife look appropriately mystic and shrouded in a layer of beauty and mystery.

Beginning as soon as the opening credits, Hotel del Luna’s style and aesthetic is presented beautifully. The sequence that opens every episode introduces its characters, makes use of creepy imagery to foreshadow future ghosts, and captures the magic that underlies the story using a perfect combination of color and mystery.

But Hotel del Luna's style doesn't end at setting and costume design. The camerawork in the show uses interesting shots, like slow-motion, Dutch tilts, and rolls, to match the tone of the scene it's used in, to great effect. The show's use of the camera roll is especially eerie creative.

The soundtrack beautifully matches the tone of the show, from long romantic moments held for the perfect amount of time to the creepiest of ghostly encounters. The original soundtrack, or OST, for the show reaches a wide range of emotions, which is the ideal accompaniment for every scene (“Done For Me” is especially effective.)

'Hotel del Luna' Is Unforgettable

With a wonderful blend of genres, satisfying arcs, iconic imagery and settings, a stellar opening credit sequence, a beautiful soundtrack, and a sense of style that’s unrivaled, Hotel del Luna should be on your watch list if it isn’t already. The show is a must-watch for fans of not just K-dramas, but of action-packed supernatural romances, with a bit of historical fiction thrown in.

As the characters learn more about each other, about love and forgiveness, and the passage of time, you will laugh, cry, and cheer for the staff and guests of the Guest House of the Moon.