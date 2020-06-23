‘Parasite’ Studio, Skydance TV Team on Remake of South Korean Hit ‘Hotel Del Luna’

Skydance Television has partnered with CJ ENM, the studio behind this year’s Best Picture winner Parasite, and its subsidiary Studio Dragon, to develop a TV series based on the hit South Korean show Hotel Del Luna.

Directed by Oh Chung-hwan and Kim Jung-hyun, and written by Hong Jeong-eun and Hong Mi-ran, Hotel Del Luna is a popular fantasy drama that aired last year in South Korea about an elite hotelier who stumbles upon a fateful event and becomes the manager of a mystical hotel that only caters to spirits at night.

The new series will be reimagined for a global audience by writer-producer Alison Schapker (Altered Carbon), who will develop the show as part of her overall deal with Skydance Television. Schapker will executive produce alongside Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, and Hyun Park of CJ ENM/Studio Dragon, as well as David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost of Skydance Television.

Hotel Del Luna is a priority for both Skydance and CJ’s Studio Dragon, who announced a strategic partnership earlier this year. Studio Dragon is the first Korean studio to partner with a U.S. production company in the development and production of scripted entertainment, and it recently established a U.S. branch.

“At its core, Hotel Del Luna is a spectacular visual fantasy grounded in a story about the importance of human connection, lost loves and unfinished business,” said Bost, who serves as president of Skydance Television. “We are excited to be partnering with Alison and Studio Dragon to bring this timeless story to a global audience.”

“We are thrilled to have Alison lead the adaptation of Hotel Del Luna, hopefully our first of many co-development projects with Skydance,” said Hyun Park, the head of Studio Dragon’s Global Division. “We believe Hotel Del Luna will enhance the reputation of Korean storytelling around the world by showcasing the global appeal of our local stories.”

Schapker serves as showrunner for Skydance Television’s Altered Carbon, and she was previously a writer and co-executive producer on ABC’s hit Scandal. She is well known for her work on ABC’s series Alias and FOX’s sci-fi series Fringe. She has also worked on genre series such as Charmed, Lost, and Almost Human.

Skydance Television’s current slate includes Netflix’s longest running series Grace and Frankie, as well as Altered Carbon, Condor, and Jack Ryan, while its upcoming shows include Apple’s Foundation and Amazon’s Jack Reacher.