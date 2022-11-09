Amazon's new Freevee streaming service has released the first trailer for its upcoming holiday romantic comedy, Hotel for the Holidays. The movie is centered on an ambitious hotel manager, Georgia (Madelaine Petsch), who runs New York's luxury Hotel Fontaine, which caters to a variety of high-profile guests. It is the holiday season and there is heightened patronage at the celebrity hot spot. As Georgia works hard to ensure that service remains at an optimum level, she's introduced to sophisticated ex-prince Raymond (Max Lloyd-Jones), who becomes one of two seeking to win her heart — the other being the hotel's charming chef, Luke, played by Mena Massoud.

The trailer opens with a picturesque view of Hotel Fontaine bedazzled in Christmas decorations and ready to serve its guests, who range from pop stars to royalty. Manager Georgia gleefully welcomes guests and further introduces them to "New York City's most charming hotel. However, this turns out to be a rather lofty assertion; the hotel is housed in an old building and seems to have frequent power outages, an issue Georgia is desperate to resolve.

Georgia is seen sharing this problem with Luke, who offers a few words of wisdom. Though their discussion is work-related, there is palpable chemistry between these two. Luke's colleague is seen prodding him to declare his feelings for Georgia, but he seems to be in denial, maintaining that their relationship is strictly platonic. However, with the arrival of ex-prince Raymond, who doesn't hesitate to make a move on Georgia, Luke is seen looking on with jealousy, and that singular moment inspires him to overcome his cold feet. The love fever spreads across the hotel as other employees are seen having romantic moments of their own with their respective partners.

Image via Freevee

Hotel for the Holidays will be the first Christmas movie to be released on Amazon Freevee, a free, ad-supported streaming service owned by Amazon. As a result, the movie will be free to access without a paid subscription. Hotel for the Holidays features an ensemble cast that includes Kayleigh Shikanai (American Gods), Jami Belushi (According to Jim), Neil Crone (It), and Jayne Eastwood (My Big Fat Greek Wedding). Ron Oliver directed the film from a script by Maggie Lane and Margarita Matthews. The film is created by Brad Krevoy, who doubles as the executive producer alongside Lorenzo Nardini, and Amy Krell who represents the Motion Picture Corporation of America. Other producers are David Anselmo, Susie Belzberg Krevoy, and Ernie Barbarash.

Hotel for the Holidays premieres on December 2. Check out the trailer and read the official synopsis for the movie below: