Anthony Maras’ debut feature film cannot be described as anything other than a masterclass in tension; Hotel Mumbai creates an atmosphere so pronounced that we feel like we are in the hotel as well. Based on the real Mumbai terrorist attacks in 2008, the thriller hones in on the experience of the hotel guests and staff members as they creep along hallways and barricaded lounges to remain alive for as long as possible under the threat of the terrorists' rifles. Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Bodiari, Jason Isaacs, and Apple Cider Vinegar's Tilda Cobham-Hervey make up the main cast of fictional characters to flesh out the devastating story told in Hotel Mumbai. Our nerves are putty in the cast and crew's hands, giving us an infinitesimal taste of what the real-life victims went through.

'Hotel Mumbai' Is Based On Real Terror Attacks

Hotel Mumbai re-imagines the events and characters in the eponymous hotel on the day of the real terror attacks in 2008. The hotel was one of the targets of the terrorist group, succinctly covered by the news montage at the beginning of the film, inspiring chills before we even enter the hotel. We are briefly introduced to the jihadi terrorists before the film flits onto Arjun (Patel), a happily married staff member of Hotel Mumbai who is running late and without shoes for his shift. Innocuous scenes of Arjun being reprimanded by senior Hemant (Kher), who is the only character that has a real-life counterpart, and the guests arriving with affable attitudes lull us into a sense of security before the events truly begin.

When the first shot is fired in the movie, it is not even in the hotel as the camera cuts away to two tourists eating at a local restaurant. The mundane sequence is flipped on its head as a gunshot rings out with absolutely no warning and someone drops dead. We feel the jarring beat of silence right after they fall to the ground before panic eclipses everything. This chaos is dragged unwittingly into the hotel, allowing the gunmen to infiltrate it and wreak havoc floor by floor. Already, the fact that the film is based on a harrowing true story gives us a sense of "this could happen to us," with the seemingly safe grounds of the building being twisted into a battleground in mere seconds.

Tension Is Unbearable In 'Hotel Mumbai'