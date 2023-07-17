PBS announced today that British series fans are about to book their stay at Hotel Portofino as the series returns for Season 2 on the network this Fall. Set in the early 1920s, the series centers around an Italian hotel run by a family who needs to overcome every sort of trouble in order to keep their business running. Once again, Bella Ainsworth (Natascha McElhone) and her family will have to cater to the wealthy guests who visit the resort town in the Italian Riviera and expect nothing but the best during their stay.

In Season 2, Bella finally has the chance to expand her ideas for her “very English" hotel after getting through a rough start. Even though the business has improved, budget is still an issue, which Bella finds out from the start when trying to put together a spa for the hotel. And it doesn’t get easier as she faces an inspection. The only thing that might be scarier than that is dealing with a visit from a travel guide, whose opinion on the facilities could simply wreck Bella’s future or make Hotel Portofino a must-visit destination on travel pamphlets.

Aside from that, Bella still has to juggle her personal life as she gets increasingly concerned about her children’s future: Lucian’s (Oliver Dench) marriage is hitting an all-time low and Alice (Olivia Morris) will probably need to take a break from her hotel duties. To top it off, Cecil (Mark Umbers) returns unannounced after disappearing for almost a year and starts trying to get on Bella’s good side – even if he has to pay for it. Last but certainly not least, the echoes of war reach Hotel Portofino as Mussolini’s fascists threaten Bella’s integrity.

Image via PBS

RELATED: 'World on Fire' Season 2 First Look Teases the Return of the WWII Series

Hotel Portofino Is Completely on Brand With PBS

Hotel Portofino is created by Matt Baker, who previously wrote British series Professor T and Before We Die. The series is a Britbox original, and the streaming platform has already renewed it for Season 3 – which suggests PBS will continue to bring new episodes to American audiences. Once again, the series will take advantage of its breathtaking locations and jaw-dropping architecture to take viewers on a pleasant and unforgettable stay.

Hotel Portofino was a hit after the premiere of Season 1, which was sold to countries like Australia, Denmark, Norway, Finland and, of course, Italy. For American audiences, it’s pretty easy to see the appeal since Hotel Portofino is 100% on brand with other titles debuted by PBS like Sanditon, All Creatures Great and Small and Downton Abbey.

PBS premieres Season 2 of Hotel Portofino this Fall. A specific release window is yet to be announced by the network. You can watch the original Britbox trailer here: