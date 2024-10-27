It’s almost time to check in at the front desk and rejoin your favorite cast of cheerfully spooky animated pals, as Hotel Transylvania and Hotel Transylvania 2 are set to haunt Hulu in November. While their arrival may just miss the spooky season by a few days, there’s never a wrong season to enjoy the critically acclaimed feel-good Sony Pictures Animation films. Featuring the vocal talents of Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, Kevin James, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Molly Shannon, and more, the movies are a must-watch no matter your age.

In the original feature, viewers are transported to the famed Transylvania where Count Dracula (Sandler) — known to his loved ones as Drac — is the proud proprietor of the titular hotel where monsters, ghouls, and everything else that goes bump in the night can rest their weary heads. While the safe haven has long adhered to a no-human policy, when a naive and clueless mortal traveler named Johnny (Samburg) pops in for a stay, Drac finds himself in a sticky situation — particularly when his daughter, Mavis (Gomez), starts to fall for the human intruder. Although it received mixed reviews from critics, Hotel Transylvania was a financial hit, raking in more than $358 million and was quickly given the greenlight for a follow-up chapter.

The next installment, aptly titled Hotel Transylvania 2, arrived in cinemas three years later, in 2015, and was set up with a time jump into the future. It’s been a handful of years since Mavis and Johnny first met and fell in love, and the couple now has their own bundle of joy named Dennis. Even though the child is still a baby, Drac is concerned that his grandson isn’t showing any signs of his mother’s vampire side and sees an opportunity to push him along a little when Mavis and Johnny take a trip to the latter’s hometown of Santa Cruz, California. Yet again, the movie was a hit for Sony’s bank account, going bigger than before with a total box office haul of over $474 million.

The Future of ‘Hotel Transylvania’

Since the second movie arrived nearly one full decade ago, two more feature-length titles have arrived for fans of Hotel Transylvania, with the last one skipping theaters and going directly to Prime Video. Recently, the franchise’s director, Genndy Tartakovsky, opened up about the future of the beloved film series, saying:

“I think there's gonna be more and more. It’s great. If there's a demand for it, I think the fourth one did really well on Amazon. I think they want more. So we'll see what happens.”

Head over to Hulu on November 1 to check out Hotel Transylvania and Hotel Transylvania 2.

Hotel Transylvania Release Date September 20, 2012 Director Genndy Tartakovsky Cast Selena Gomez , Adam Sandler , Andy Samberg Kevin James , Fran Drescher , Steve Buscemi Runtime 91 Main Genre Animation Writers Peter Baynham , Robert Smigel , Todd Durham , Dan Hageman , Kevin Hageman Tagline Even monsters need a vacation Website http://www.welcometohotelt.com/ Expand

