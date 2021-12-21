Prime Video released a new set of character posters for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the fourth and final installment in the Hotel Transylvania animated film franchise. The new posters tease the identity-change misadventures of the upcoming sequel, as monsters become human and humans become monsters.

In Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, everyone has their identity changed due to a mysterious “Monsterification Ray” created by the monster-hunter Van Helsing (voiced by Jim Gaffigan). That’s why the new character posters show how Johnny (voiced by Andy Samberg) becomes a green dragon. In addition, by featuring the before-and-after of the leading cast transformation, the new character poster also shows how the monsters would look in human form, from Count Dracula (voiced by Brian Hull) to the Invisible Man (voiced by David Spade).

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania also changes the franchise’s identity behind the cameras. The sequel will be the first franchise’s installment to skip theater after Prime Video bought the rights for the movie for an impressive $100 million. Adam Sandler, who voiced Count Dracula for the first three movies, is also absent in Transformania.

Finally, Genndy Tartakovsky stepped down from the director’s chair, leaving the place to Derek Drymon (SpongeBob SquarePants) and Jennifer Kluska (DC Super Hero Girls). Even so, Tartakovsky still signs Hotel Transylvania: Transformania script, which he wrote with feature film first-timers Amos Vernon and Nunzio Randazzo.

The voice cast of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania also features Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, Keegan-Michael Key, Fran Drescher, Bred Abrell, and Asher Blinkoff.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania comes exclusively to Prime Video on January 14. Check Hotel Transylvania: Transformania official synopsis and new character posters below.

Drac and the Pack are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac (Brian Hull) with his most terrifying task yet. When Van Helsing’s (Jim Gaffigan) mysterious invention, the 'Monsterification Ray,’ goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny (Andy Samberg) becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis (Selena Gomez) and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent.

