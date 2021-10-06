Sony Pictures Animation has announced a new streaming date for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. The latest installment in the Hotel Transylvania franchise will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting on January 14. The company’s acquisition of the film gives it a chance to avoid box office struggles due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and also to avoid clashing with the release of the upcoming animated feature, Addams Family 2, in early October — both were originally going to be released around the same time.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania flips the usual characters on top of their heads, so to speak, with Dracula and his friends turning into people, and Johnny transforming into a monster, due to Van Helsing’s newest invention. It’s a race against time as the crew must find a way to switch back to their usual selves before the invention’s effects become permanent.

The first installment of the franchise debuted in 2012. Its fresh approach to classic Halloween monsters mixed with humor captured audiences everywhere, which in turn spawned many sequels. The story follows Dracula, who owns a human-free resort for monsters, and his friends as they gather together to celebrate his daughter Mavis’ 118th birthday. Chaos ensues when protective dad Dracula must deal with an unexpected human guest who crashes the party and falls in love with Mavis. According to an article by Deadline, the franchise has grossed $1.3 billion.

RELATED: New ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ Trailer Shows the Crew Trying to Turn Themselves Back Into Monsters

This spooky adventure will feature the voice talents of Selena Gomez, Brian Hull, Jim Gaffigan, Andy Samberg, Kathryn Hahn, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Fran Drescher, Brad Abrella, and Asher Blinkoff.

Head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke, had this to say about the company streaming the highly anticipated fourth sequel:

"The success of the Hotel Transylvania franchise over the years speaks for itself. Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the films created by the brilliant Genndy Tartakovsky, and the latest installment is the perfect ending to an incredible journey."

While the movie won’t be out in time for this Halloween, it won’t be so bad to hold a small, late celebration in January. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting January 14 in 240 countries and territories.

KEEP READING: 'Pokémon’ Is Coming to Universal Studios Japan, Giving Theme Parks What They Needed Most: Animal Fights

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'Cyrano' Trailer Reveals a Sweeping Musical Romance Starring Peter Dinklage From Director Joe Wright It's the OG 'Sierra Burgess is a Loser', you guys.

Read Next