The fourth installment of the highly successful Hotel Transylvania series, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, has just received a new trailer. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is directed by Jennifer Kluska (DC Super Hero Girls) and Derek Drymon (Rocko's Modern Life) from a script by Amos Vernon, Nunzio Randazzo, and Genndy Tartakovsky.

At the beginning of the trailer, Van Helsing (Jim Gaffigan) uses his "Monsterfication Ray" to transform human Johnny (Andy Samberg) into a large green monster. Soon, Dracula (Brian Hull, replacing Adam Sandler) loses his fangs, Wayne the Werewolf (Steve Buscemi) loses most of his hair, and Frankenstein (Brad Abrell) is transformed into a hunk. The monstrous clan then attempts to find a way to get themselves turned back into their original form.

This fourth installment includes some impressive talent in its star-studded voice cast. Also in the crew this time around are the voice talents of Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, David Spade, Asher Blinkoff, Fran Drescher, and Molly Shannon. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania comes to theaters on October 1. Check out the new trailer, poster, and synopsis below:

"Drac and the pack are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac with his most terrifying task yet. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the 'Monsterification Ray,' goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent."

