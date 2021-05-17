Sony Pictures Animation has released the first official trailer for the upcoming Hotel Transylvania 4 (also known as Hotel Transylvania: Transformania). The long-awaited fantasy-comedy film will reportedly also be the final film in the Hotel Transylvania franchise, and will see Genndy Tartakovsky, who directed the three prior films and co-wrote the third, returning as the screenwriter on this fourth installment.

Hotel Transylvania 4 has been in the works at Sony since at least early 2019, when its release date was initially confirmed to be December 22, 2021. In an interview with Collider later that same year, Tartakovsky revealed that he would not be returning to the upcoming finale in a directing capacity. "They're in the writing process and I'm not directing it. So we hired a director and everything. And so it's moving slowly forward." However, the film has actually been pushed forward several times since its initially announced release date — first to August 6, and now to July 23.

Image via Sony Pictures Animation

RELATED: ‘Hotel Transylvania 4’ Directors Announced, Selena Gomez Executive Producing

Directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon and based on characters by Todd Durham, Hotel Transylvania 4 will feature several new additions to the franchise — including Brian Hull as Dracula, who replaces Adam Sandler in the role from the previous three movies. Additional voice cast includes Andy Samberg as Johnny Loughran, Selena Gomez as Mavis, Kathryn Hahn as Ericka Van Helsing, Steve Buscemi as Wayne, David Spade as Griffin, Keegan-Michael Key as Murray, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell, Fran Drescher as Eunice, Jim Gaffigan as Professor Abraham Van Helsing, and Molly Shannon. Alice Dewey Goldstone serves as producer on the project.

Hotel Transylania: Transformania is currently slated for a July 23 release date. Check out the first trailer below:

KEEP READING: The 75 Best Halloween Movies of All Time

Share Share Tweet Email

‘The Good Fight’ Season 5 Teaser Reveals Release Date This is the first season after the election.

Read Next