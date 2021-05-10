I recently had a chance to go behind the scenes with video games journalists from all around the world to check out the new slate of upcoming titles from Outright Games. The publisher who brought us Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia, Transformers: Battlegrounds, the Switch version of Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed, and more is ready to absolutely rock the 2021 video game release date calendar. We can't share all the exciting news just yet, but stay tuned because there are a lot of fun, family-friendly titles coming up. The first one we can talk about is Outright Games' new title, in partnership with Sony Animation and developer studio Drakhar: Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures.

Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures, teased in a brand new trailer today, features a host of fan-favorite characters from the smash-hit animated movie franchise and will be out this Halloween on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC digital. This 3D platform adventure will take players on a fairy tale journey, putting them in control of their favorite characters as the game re-imagines classic stories, such as "Little Red Riding Hood" and "The Emperor’s New Clothes." ​

Check out the first teaser trailer below, and be sure to add the Halloween 2021 release date to your calendar:

Something spooktacular is coming. All-new adventures set in the Hotel Transilvania Universe. Stay Tuned!

#HotelTrasylvania #ScaryTaleAdventures arrives in October! This 3D platform adventure video game will take players on a fairy tale journey, putting them in control of their fan-favorite characters as the game re-imagines classic stories, such as "Little Red Riding Hood" and "The Emperor’s New Clothes. And will be out this Halloween on @PlayStation , @Nintendo Switch™, @Xbox and PC digital!

Image via Sony Animation, Drakhar Studio, Outright Games

