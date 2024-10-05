Adam Sandler will always be known for his comedy chops, but you may not know about the franchise which sees him transport those chops into animation, where he plays Dracula. Sandler stars alongside Andy Samberg and Kevin James in both Hotel Transylvania and Hotel Transylvania 2, which released in 2012 and 2015, respectively, and recently began streaming on Peacock. After the films arrived on the platform, they quickly rose up the charts and now occupy the top two spots. The first film follows Dracula as he runs a resort and goes into full overprotective mode when a guest falls for his teenage daughter. In addition to Sandler, Samberg, and James, the Hotel Transylvania films also star Selena Gomez, Steve Buscemi, and Keegan Michael-Key, and the first sits at a 44% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, while the second rises slightly to 57%, but respective audience scores are 72% and 64%.

Robert Smigel wrote the screenplay for both Hotel Transylvania films on Peacock, with Sandler also receiving a writing credit on the sequel. Smigel most recently wrote another Sandler animated flick, Leo, which also stars Jason Alexander and Bill Burr and is currently streaming on Netflix. He also directed Sandler in live-action alongside Chris Rock and Rachel Dratch in The Week Of, the buddy comedy which sees Sandler and Rock star as two dads poised to celebrate their children getting married to each other. Genndy Tartakovsky made his feature directorial debut helming Hotel Transylvania, and he also returned to direct the two sequels. He recently directed all 10 episodes of Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, the adult swim series which is currently streaming on Max. He also directed Primal: Tales of Savagery and Samurai Jack.

The Future of the ‘Hotel Transylvania’ Franchise Is Bright

Hotel Transylvania director Genndy Tartakovsky recently caught up with Collider's Steve Weintraub, who asked him about a potential fifth film in the series, to which he responded "I think there's going to be more and more... I think the fourth one did well on Amazon... so we'll see what happens." Tartakovsky did not helm the fourth installment in the franchise, Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformia, but he did work on the film as a writer and get credit for the story and screenplay. Sandler also did not return for the fourth entry, which added Kathryn Hahn to its cast. It has yet to be confirmed if Hotel Transylvania will receive another movie, but if Tartakovsky is optimistic about it, there's no reason for the fans not to be as well.

Hotel Transylvania stars Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg and was written by Robert Smigel and directed by Genndy Tartakovsky. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Hotel Transylvania on Peacock.

Hotel Transylvania Director Genndy Tartakovsky Cast Selena Gomez , Adam Sandler , Andy Samberg Kevin James , Fran Drescher , Steve Buscemi Runtime 91 Release Date September 20, 2012 Main Genre Animation Writers Peter Baynham , Robert Smigel , Todd Durham , Dan Hageman , Kevin Hageman Tagline Even monsters need a vacation Website http://www.welcometohotelt.com/ Expand

WATCH ON PEACOCK