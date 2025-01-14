Throughout his sprawling repertoire of cinematic work, Adam Sandler largely made his name off PG-13 movies, gathering a hefty following back in the ‘90s thanks to titles like Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore and The Waterboy. But sidelining the swear words and adult material helped crack a window and allowed him to engage with a new audience, while lending his voice to an animated film would swing the doors wide open on a long-standing franchise. Right now, Hotel Transylvania, the movie that first kicked-off the film series, is streaming on Netflix and audiences are rushing to take a bite out of the family-friendly fun. Slowly but surely making its way up the list since its addition to the streamer at the beginning of the month, the star-studded comedy currently sits in the platform’s #6 spot, giving those who grew up on Sandler’s crass ‘90s movies a chance to introduce him to their children in a much more PG way.

Directed by legendary animator Genndy Tartakovsky, Hotel Transylvania introduces viewers to Sandler’s Count Dracula. Certainly not your mustachioed Nosferatu, this version of the vampire is much more funny, kind, and loving, and he’s made his life’s work creating a safe haven for monsters and ghouls to kick back, relax, and enjoy a vacation. From inside the walls of his Hotel Transylvania, Dracula has raised his daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez) by himself after his wife met a tragic end at the hands of an angry mob. He’s been able to keep his beloved daughter safe for more than a century, but at her 118th birthday party, a human boy named Johnny (Andy Samberg) meanders his way into the hotel. When Mavis and Johnny hit it off, Drac does everything in his power to stop his daughter from carrying on a relationship with a mortal while also ensuring that no one knows that a human being has entered the safe space and is walking among them.

‘Hotel Transylvania’s Scary-Good Talent

Filling out the voice cast of Hotel Transylvania is a real who’s who of favorites in the industry, with the rest of the lineup featuring the incredibly familiar vocal talents of Kevin James (The King of Queens) as Frankenstein, CeeLo Green (Teen Titans Go!) as Murray the mummy, Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire) as Wayne the werewolf, Molly Shannon (Superstar) as Wanda the werewolf, and David Spade (Tommy Boy) as Griffin the Invisible Man.

