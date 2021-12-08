The animated sequel will finally spook its way onto our screens after many delays.

Long-awaited Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the fourth and final installment in the Hotel Transylvania animated film franchise, is finally inching closer to our screens. After having its premiere date in theaters pushed back several times and finally cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the kids’ movie will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in mid-January.

In the story, the roles get reversed when the Van Helsing (voiced by Jim Gaffigan) Monsterification Ray transforms Johnny (voiced by Andy Samberg) into a monster but then does the opposite of what it’s supposed to do and transforms the kid’s monster family into humans.

The most significant changes to Hotel Transylvania 4 are Adam Sandler no longer voicing Count Dracula as he did in the three previous films and Genndy Tartakovsky not returning as director – the filmmaker has co-written the script along with feature film first-timers Amos Vernon and Nunzio Randazzo, though.

Image via Sony Pictures

RELATED: 'Encanto': Lin-Manuel Miranda Explains the Importance of the Film's Music in Behind the Scenes Featurette

Hotel Transylvania first premiered in 2012 and quickly became a standout in family-friendly franchises across Sony Pictures Animation. The previous three films have grossed over a billion dollars worldwide, and after deciding to skip the theater release (except in China) for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Sony sold the movie to Amazon’s streaming platform for a reported $100 million.

Aside from Samberg and Gaffigan, the voice cast of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania also features Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Brian Hull, Fran Drescher, Bred Abrell, and Asher Blinkoff. It is directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska.

Prime Video premieres Hotel Transylvania: Transformania on January 14. Check out the trailer below:

You can read the official synopsis here:

Drac and the Pack are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac (Brian Hull) with his most terrifying task yet. When Van Helsing’s (Jim Gaffigan) mysterious invention, the 'Monsterification Ray,’ goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny (Andy Samberg) becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis (Selena Gomez) and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Dolby Poster Reveals an Upside-Down Marvel Universe The movie indeed promises to turn the heads of fans.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email