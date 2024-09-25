If there ever was an example of a non-Disney-backed franchise with staying power, it would undeniably be Hotel Transylvania. Since the first title scared its way into theaters back in 2012, it’s continued to be one of the biggest hits of its kind for Sony Animation. Now, four movies and a lot of dollar signs later, the film series is a household name, with many fans wondering if there will be more to come from Drac, Mavis, and the rest of the gang.

This weekend, Genndy Tartakovsky will return to SCAD's AnimationFest where he'll be honored with an Award of Excellence. During a recent chat with Hotel Transylvania franchise director and animation aficionado, ahead of the event, Collider’s Steve Weintraub asked about the likelihood of the series possibly continuing with a fifth film. Genndy, who celebrated his feature-length directorial debut with the first, has stood behind the helm of all four movies, imprinting his specific vision on them all. Giving hope to those who would love to see another Hotel Transylvania romp in the future, Tartakovsky said:

“I think there's gonna be more and more. It’s great. If there's a demand for it, I think the fourth one did really well on Amazon. I think they want more. So we'll see what happens.”

To Genndy Tartakovsky, ‘Hotel Transylvania’s Success Was a Happy Surprise

Weintraub followed up with Tartakovsky to find out where he stands with the animated movies, now more than 10 years since they first flew into cinemas, asking whether he saw its success and longevity coming or if it was a total surprise. Breaking down what it was like to have so much success with his feature-length debut, Tartakovsky said:

“No, definitely not. No, I was just trying to survive the first one. You know, it's my first feature that I directed theatrically at a big studio, so there's a lot of elements. Before that, I worked at Cartoon Network for 20 years. So I only knew one place for the most part, and then you go into a different place and you gotta kind of start all over and get everybody's trust and all that stuff. And so no, I thought I would be one and done. But everything kind of took off. So, it’s good.”

Unlike the three to come before it, the latest title in the franchise, 2022’s Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, didn’t go to cinemas but instead celebrated a straight-to-streaming release on Prime Video. With the added flexibility that comes with the option of theatrical or small-screen releases, the sky’s the limit on where audiences may see the monsters, ghouls, and humans of Hotel Transylvania next.

You can stream the original film now on Peacock

