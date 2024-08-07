The Big Picture Hounds of War premieres on Digital on September 20, featuring Frank Grillo, Rhona Mitra, and Robert Patrick.

The movie features a group of mercenaries falling into a carefully planned trap, prompting action sequences.

Check out the new poster for the action-packed thriller below.

It's never a bad time to sit down and check out an action-thriller movie, which is why we're super excited for the upcoming Hounds of War. The movie features Frank Grillo (The Purge franchise), Rhona Mitra (Underworld: Rise of the Lycans), and Robert Patrick (Reacher), and centers around a group of former military officers turned mercenaries that embark on the mission of their lives — they just don't know it yet. To get audiences even more hyped up, Collider has teamed with XYZ Films to unveil the exclusive poster for the movie along with its release date: it will premiere on Digital on September 20.

The exclusive poster that we are sharing on this post is exactly what you want from a movie like Hounds of War. It shows that Grillo's character means business and plays with black and red undertones, which frequently represent danger. The tagline — "here comes revenge" — teases one of the movie's early twists. The team of mercenaries discovers that the mission they're on is actually a carefully planned trap set up to destroy them. This means that, if they manage to survive the threat, they'll have a lot of doors to knock on and discover who set them up.

Hounds of War has the potential to become one of the year's standout titles due to the various ways that the story can play out. The discovery of the trap is certainly going to prompt an exciting action sequence, and the aftermath will have the trio of protagonists seeing red and maybe even turning on each other while they try to figure out how to retaliate. The trust-no-one scenario is excellent fuel for a great thriller and makes us all the more excited to check it out.

Who Is The Team Behind 'Hounds of War'?

Image via XYZ Films

Hounds of War is directed by Isaac Florentine, who's a veteran at the helm of action/thriller titles. He previously directed the Antonio Banderas-led Acts of Vengeance, 2015's Close Range, and both installments of the Ninja franchise. Millennials will also be happy to know that Florentine directed several episodes in the Power Rangers franchise, so he knows a thing or two about fight sequences. The script is written by Jean Pierre Magro (Bulgarian Rhapsody).

The cast of Hounds of War also features Steven Elder (The Winter King), Yvonne Mai (Vikings: Valhalla), Joey Ansah (Slow Horses), Lee Charles (Gladiator II), Mark Stange (Dig Me No Grave), Raha Rahbari (London Class) and Leehson Alexander (Bulletproof).

Hounds of War premieres on Digital on September 20. A trailer is yet to be unveiled, but stay tuned at Collider for updates. Check out the new poster above.