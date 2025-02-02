While Swedish classic Ingmar Bergman is known for his psychological dramas that explore the intricacies of human behavior, he also made a bunch of comedies, musical films, and one horror movie. Titled Hour of the Wolf, the 1968 film is simultaneously a Gothic tale, a psychological examination of a tortured mind, and a grim story of a relationship in trouble. The story revolves around Johan (Max von Sydow), an artist, and his wife Alma (Liv Ullmann), whose life deteriorates after Johan begins having visions of strange figures whom he becomes so familiar with, he gives them names and sketches them. What follows can be interpreted in many ways, including as a cautionary tale about literal monsters or an allegory about demons residing inside an artistic mind. But at its core, Hour of the Wolf is also a strangely realistic depiction of a dysfunctional relationship.

Ingmar Bergman Digs Into a Couple's Disturbing Dynamic

While Sydow's Johan might come across as the protagonist, the narrative is actually led by Alma (played by Ullmann, who was in a real-life troubled relationship with Bergman at the time). The story is structured in such a way that the events are shown through her perspective. At the start of the film, Johan is missing, and Alma agrees to speak with an unnamed director interested in the story. As Alma looks straight into the camera, she actually confides in the audience, and her very first description of their family dynamic is already troublesome. Johan, she claims, liked to come to this remote island because he didn't enjoy being around people. And he liked her, Alma says, because she tended not to talk much.

The narrative then unfolds through an extended flashback. Tension is in the air throughout the story, but, at first, it's not supernatural in origin — it's thanks to the cracks in the couple's union. In his first major scene, Johan appears mostly bored with Alma, only getting somewhat excited when he decides to sketch her. The pose he has her to sit in is later revealed to mimic the pose of his past lover and muse, Veronica, whom he keeps reminiscing about. In the next scene, Alma greets Johan with a brilliant smile when he returns from one of his drawing sessions, but he walks past her without saying anything. The reason for his foul mood is revealed soon: Johan keeps seeing some mysterious, terrifying looking figures he describes to Alma in vivid detail. While he presents Alma with the sketches he made of the creepy strangers, the camera avoids showing us the actual images, focusing instead on Alma's reaction. Judging by Ullmann's stellar performance, it is not only implied that those strangers aren't real, but that Alma is also growing increasingly concerned by her partner's mental state.