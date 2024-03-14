The Big Picture Andre Braugher notably had a recurring role on House as Dr. Darryl Nolan.

Dr. Nolan's ability to anticipate House's moves made him an expert at handling the show's titular character.

The presence of Nolan's character spotlighted Dr. Gregory House's struggles with self-destruction, showcasing his reluctance to truly get better.

During its eight-season run, House delved into puzzling medical cases with a side dish of ethical dilemmas. But perhaps one of its best features was the uncanny ability to explore the complexities of the human condition. The titular character himself was a fascinating and layered character that brought out the best or worst in people (mostly the latter). His larger-than-life presence drove the plot with his crankiness, pure genius, and wittiness for days.

Let’s just say that there’s one character that enriched the show in more ways than one, but he was as underrated as they come — Andre Braugher’s Dr. Darryl Nolan. As Dr. Gregory House’s (Hugh Laurie) psychiatrist, he had the Herculean task of trying to help the brash doctor deal with his many, many issues. The show’s sixth season introduced Nolan during House’s stint as a patient at the Mayfield Psychiatric Hospital. It’s safe to say that anyone (besides Cuddy or Wilson) who could put up with House’s antics without throwing him out on the street qualifies as a saint. If that alone doesn’t make him an impressive character, we don’t know what does.

Dr. Darryl Nolan Was Always One Step Ahead of House

One of the many advantages of House’s inquisitive, truth-seeking, and unbiased view of the world is that he saw the parts of people they wanted so desperately to hide. For the most part, it was this ability that fueled his manipulative nature. People like Wilson (Robert Sean Leonard), Cuddy (Lisa Edelstein), and, let’s not forget, Foreman (Omar Epps) were often on the receiving end of his antics. But it’s safe to say that he met his match in Darryl Nolan, who saw his actions coming from a mile away.

In the early parts of Season 6, Episode 1, House had finally weaned himself off the Vicodin and deemed himself ready to go home. However, Nolan was quick to point out that the addiction was only one part of his problem, so before he could sign off on having his medical license reinstated, he needed to work on the other parts. Who hates being told what to do more than anything? If you guessed House, then you guessed right. Naturally, he rebelled, by trying to rile up his fellow patients, called Wilson to help him dig up dirt on the good doctor, and even feigned progress while pretending to take his meds. It was almost cathartic seeing Nolan thwart every one of House’s plans, because let’s face it, practically always getting what he wanted left him with an inflated ego and an unwillingness to change.

Admittedly, one of his best qualities was how he didn’t antagonize House when he uncovered each one of his ploys. He let the cat-and-mouse facade go on because that was what ultimately appealed to his difficult patient. Sure, he lost his cool when one of House’s antics ended with Steve (Derek Richardson) AKA Freedom Master getting brutally hurt. But, who wouldn’t? Still, after that, he accepted to help House, because on some level he understood that reaching rock bottom was the only way people like him eventually agreed to get help. If you consider how often people ended up bending to House’s will for peace's sake, this qualifies Nolan as a worthy contender. The two eventually become unlikely friends, and it's not hard to see why.

Nolan Had All House’s “Superpowers” but Used Them for Good

It has already been established that Braugher’s character could anticipate House’s moves in a way that can only be described as expert. Do we cop it up to him being a great psychiatrist with years of dealing with difficult patients? Definitely, but it could also be argued that he knew exactly what to do because he was a lot like House. That quality on its own made it easier for him to cut through the clutter and address issues head-on. There’s their little exchange in Season 6, Episode 21 where House asks “Aren't therapists supposed to be nurturing?" and Nolan replies, "Nowhere is that in the manual.”

It just goes to show that he’s just as direct and, dare we say, brash as House when it comes to delivering treatment. He never coddled him or enabled him which is ultimately the only way to handle someone with as big an ego as the diagnostician. However, judging by the few glimpses we caught of his interactions with other patients, staff, and patrons, it was clear that Nolan came with a filter. He didn’t cling to his brashness like some sort of armor, rather he used it as a tool to connect with patients. On the other hand, House was more often than not plain rude to his patients, colleagues, superiors, and even his friends. Sure, his bedside manner (or lack thereof) often helped him prove that “everybody lies” or simply rip off a bandaid. But, in some cases, it was unnecessary and left people physically healthy but emotionally scarred.

Dr. Darryl Nolan’s Character Reinforced That House Was a Lost Cause

To anyone with eyes, ears, and a dash of empathy, it was clear that House was in dire need of help — and by help, we mean therapy. He had deep-seated issues and his Vicodin addiction was the least of them. However, it’s clear that while he often pursued other people’s “truths” with vehemence, he was ready to lie to himself about his predicament. From the start, he didn’t believe he had a problem with pills because his mind remained sharp. Once it began to crumble, and he was plagued with visions of Amber (Anne Dudek), among other hallucinations, he checked himself into rehab. Even after his life-altering experience there, he never truly gave in to the fact that a few structured conversations here and there could make him better.

So, at the end of the day, Nolan’s character helped viewers realize that House and self-destruction walked hand in hand. Their relationship reinforced the fact that House didn’t have the patience or fortitude to actually get better. So, when he finally quit therapy, there was only one person to blame for that outcome, and his name rhymes with “shmouse”. For a guy who chased answers for a living, it was understandably hard to accept that therapy doesn’t provide all the answers, even after two years. Dare we say that he was looking for another quick fix or a shiny little pill that could stop him from feeling so miserable? Based on that, his decision to stop getting help said a lot more about him than it did about Nolan. In a nutshell, Andre Braugher’s Dr. Nolan may possibly be one of the characters you forgot was on House, but he played a significant role in just a handful of episodes.

House is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

