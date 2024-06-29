The era of home flipping shows has continued to grow and evolve. With the crusade being led by HGTV, audiences cannot get enough of these shows. With the general concept of purchasing a rundown home, renovating it, and then selling it for a profit, television has been filled with this concept as an escape for audiences. What makes them work? The personalities!

With dozens upon dozens of home renovation and realty-based programs on the market, selecting the best of the best can be difficult. To figure out what the best home flipping shows are, criteria include the hosts, the uniqueness, and the educational elements the show provides. It's one thing to see the action happen, but to understand the behind the scenes of the process is important. Of course, the individuals making the show and how they craft their projects is important. Sometimes a perfect married couple is not always the winning formula. Here are ten of the best home flipping programs of all time.

10 'Good Bones'

HGTV, 2016-2023

Tackling the Indianapolis, Indiana municipality, Good Bones follows mother-daughter team Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine as they rehabilitate old homes in the area. Highlighting the business the two originally founded, Two Chicks and a Hammer, Good Bones incorporated personal and craftsman touches into the destitute and dilapidated properties.

The show became a family friend as Mina's half brother, Tad Starsiak, and childhood friend, Corey Miller, joined in on the action. Mina's headstrong but instructional approach was a refreshing aura for the network and an immense contrast to other house-flipping programs. But Good Bones is also known for the off-camera falling out between Mina and most of the supporting personalities on the show. Fans are eager to see Mina back on their screens following the triumphant eight-season run.

9 'Holmes on Homes'

HGTV Canada, 2003-2008

Originally airing on HGTV in Canada, Holmes on Homes chronicled the work of host Mike Holmes as he assisted homeowners following unsatisfactory work from hired contractors. Mainly set in the Toronto, Canada area, Mike Holmes would guide viewers as to why the original project was not followed through with, as he fixed the mess.

Of course, like many programs of this nature, small problems escalate into disasters that Mike and his crew have to salvage. The program served as a warning to viewers with a "buyers beware" mentality about how to hire the right contractor in the beginning. His renovation expertise shines brightly, as Holmes on Homes became the highest rated program on the original network.

Holmes on Homes (2001) Release Date March 22, 2003 Cast mike holmes , Damon Bennett Main Genre Reality Seasons 7

8 'Stay Here'

Netflix, 2018

Following legendary interior designer Genevieve Gorder and real estate broker Peter Lorimer, Stay Here assisted homeowners as they transformed their short-term rental homes into profitable ventures. From a houseboat to a firehouse, the unique Netflix program gave viewers an opportunity to see the potential of how to make money through their own short-term rental homes.

Stay Here fans were granted eight future places to rent. Of the eight rental homes featured, only five are still available to rent.

For those who were looking for a getaway, Stay Here fans were granted eight future places to rent. Of the eight rental homes featured, only five are still available to rent. Sadly, Netflix did not renew Stay Here for a second season despite the boom of the short-term rental obsession in the country.

7 'Fixer to Fabulous'

HGTV, 2019-Present

HGTV loves happy couples who flip or renovate houses in welcoming locales. In 2019, audiences were introduced to Jenny and Dave Marrs, hosts of Fixer to Fabulous. Based in Bentonville, Arkansas, the married couple of eighteen years use their skills to renovate and transform historic homes that were in desperate need of an update.

These homes ultimately will become forever dream homes for future owners. Like many personalities on the network, Jenny and Dave have experienced some personal troubles behind the scenes. But that's not stopping fans from tuning in!

Fixer to Fabulous (2019) Release Date October 22, 2019 Cast Dave Marrs , Jenny Marrs Main Genre Reality Seasons 5

6 'Fix My Flip'

HGTV, 2022-Present

Real estate broker Page Turner comes to the rescue on Fix My Flip as she helps house flippers who are stuck, losing money and are in over their heads in the Los Angeles, California area. In exchange for a partnership and profit-share of the ultimate project, Page and her team assist in getting the projects back on course.

Having more than 110 houses under her belt, Page's expertise and guidance has become a benefit to flippers everywhere. Page has stated that she wants to serve as a mentor on the program as she never had one when she first started off. Fix My Flip became an instant success on HGTV for its unique premise, aiding to Page becoming one of the next fan favorites on the network.

Fix My Flip (2022) Release Date March 10, 2022 Cast Page Turner Main Genre Reality Seasons 2

5 'Bargain Block'

HGTV, 2021-Present

Led by couple Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, Bargain Block tackles the purchase, renovation, and designing of homes in need in the heart of Detroit, Michigan.

Often living in the homes they are flipping, Keith and Evan were inspired to flip homes, seeing the success of the business. Unlike many of the southern couples in warm locales on HGTV, Keith and Evan brave the cold in order to make their projects a reality. The show has been green-lit for a fourth season as well as a brand-new spin-off set in New Orleans.

Bargin Block (2021) Release Date April 14, 2021 Cast Keith Bynum , Evan Thomas Main Genre Reality Seasons 4

4 'Home Town'

HGTV, 2016-Present

As one of the most beloved couples in the HGTV universe, Home Town follows Ben and Erin Napier as they revive their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. Like their counterparts on Fixer to Fabulous, The Napiers have a focus on restoring and reviving historic homes.

To kick off the show, the couple shows the prospective homeowners a few options before they ultimately select their future dream home. The homeowners do not partake in the renovation, allowing it become a surprise reveal in the end. While Ben and Erin have had difficulty when it comes to filming, they ambitiously also host Home Town Takeover where they revive an entire municipality.

3 'Rock the Block'

HGTV, 2019-Present

Unlike any other program on this list, Rock the Block is the only competition show. The show, hosted by the legendary Ty Pennington, watches as four HGTV All Star pairs design four identical properties as they compete to create the home with the greatest earning potential.

With a rotating surprise guest judge, a new cast each season, and a brand-new locale, Rock the Block brings out the best of the fan-favorite personalities while audiences get to see their competitive edge. With five seasons completed, fans have expressed their opinions of the judging and how sometimes the show's results don't reflect reality, with some of the losing properties being sold first.

Rock the Block (2019) Release Date October 21, 2019 Cast Ty Pennington Main Genre Reality Seasons 5

2 'Flip or Flop'

HGTV, 2013-2022

As one of the biggest programs that set off the house flipping revolution was Flip or Flop. Hosted by Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall, Flip or Flop took the Los Angeles, California region by storm. On the program, Tarek would purchase promising homes and Christina would design them, as they both hoped to earn a massive profit in the end.

The show ran for ten seasons and 155 episodes, despite all the off-screen drama between the couple. Fans could not get enough of Tarek and Christina when the show ended, so HGTV gave them both their own projects. In 2025, the couple, and their new spouses, will partake in a new show called The Flip Off as they compete to buy, renovate, and sell a home for the biggest earnings. Oh, and bragging rights.

1 'Fixer Upper'

HGTV, 2013-2018

Putting Waco, Texas back on the map, Chip and Joanna Gaines took HGTV by storm with the massive hit Fixer Upper. Bringing farmhouse-chic to the masses, Chip and Joanna work with clients as they buy and remodel homes. With a bit of history attached to the various options the Gaines show the future homeowners, the show has been a feel-good show audiences couldn't get enough of.

The sickly-sweet show gave Chip and Joanna a life beyond Fixer Upper. While the original program only ran for five seasons, their legacy has gone beyond the show. The couple launched Magnolia, a must-see destination for fans of the show, as well as the Magnolia Network, where they oversee programming of their own.

