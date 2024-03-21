HGTV’s beloved reality-TV classic House Hunters is back with its latest spin-off, House Hunters: All Stars. Produced by Jennifer Davidson and Tara Sandler, the upcoming home-buying series promises one huge star-studded affair. Following the same concept as the franchise’s original show, House Hunters: All Stars features a stacked lineup of HGTV’s very own talent as they share their golden expertise with future homeowners.

Produced by Jennifer Davidson and Tara Sandler, House Hunters: All Stars serves as another impressive benchmark in the show’s 24-year-long tenure, with a whopping total of 243 seasons under its belt and 16 spin-offs to boast.

Get those wallets ready. Here’s everything we know so far about House Hunters: All Stars.

House Hunters: All Stars is set to premiere on HGTV on Thursday, March 21. With 12 brand-new episodes, the series kicks off with two back-to-back episodes on its launch date at 8 and 8:30 pm ET/PT. New episodes will also be available to watch on Max the same day they air on HGTV.

Is There A Trailer for 'House Hunters: All Stars'?

Although the trailer for House Hunters: All Stars is unavailable at the moment, HGTV has shared a glimpse of what’s to come in the series premiere.

The first episode, at 8 p.m., kickstarts with Mina Starsiak Hawk of Good Bones as the reliable home expert. Bringing audiences all the way to Indianapolis, Mina meets Sienna, an artist on the lookout to buy a fixer-upper. Sounds like the right job for Mina. If there’s one thing Mina is well capable of, it’s breathing new life into even the oldest properties. Before narrowing down three permission options within the area, Mina lays down the basics. Sienna will need to consider a couple of crucial things, such as her priorities, the historic character of the house, the need for a backyard, and rental income potential.

Later, the show’s second episode at 8.30 p.m. stars none other than Down Home Fab’s Chelsea and Cole DeBoer. The husband and wife lend their expertise to couple Tim and Angie, who are eyeing a larger property within the Sioux Falls region. If that isn’t enough of a challenge, Tim and Angie are also hoping to have a home theater and a cat patio. No request is too big or too small for Chelsea and Cole.

Who Is in 'House Hunters: All Stars'?

Check out the HGTV stars set to appear in House Hunters: All Stars:

Galey Alix of Home in a Heartbeat (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

A Wall Street executive during the weekdays, Alix lives a double life as a DIY home renovation expert, interior designer, and viral content creator who spends the weekends transforming homes.

Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas of Bargain Block (Detroit)

Home renovation expert and designer Bynum pairs up with his partner, builder and carpenter Thomas as they tackle rundown and abandoned houses that deserve a second chance.

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer of Down Home Fab (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

The DeBoers first made their TV debut in MTV’s Teen Mom 2, where Chelsea started dating Cole in 2014. Now married, the two started their home renovation business after being inspired by their dream home project in 2020.

Heather Rae El Moussa of The Flipping El Moussas (Long Beach, California)

Top real-estate agent Moussa has her roots in The Oppenheim Group (a.k.a. The folks in Netflix’s Selling Sunset). With her trade in selling luxurious million-dollar properties, she knows a thing or two about the flipping business.

Mina Starsiak Hawk of Good Bones (Indianapolis, Indiana)

Hawk is passionate about saving old homes. And if that’s not ambitious enough, her ultimate goal is to revitalize entire city neighborhoods, one house at a time.

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt of 100 Day Dream Home (Tampa, Florida)

The Tampa-based Kleinschmidt has been known to work under a time limit. Not only are they capable of designing and building dream custom homes, but they can also get it done in 100 days (or even less).

Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of Unsellable Houses (Snohomish, Washington)

Twin sisters Davis and Lamb are teaming up to put their real estate expertise to work. Over the years, the siblings have lent their help in transforming unsellable houses into potential properties in the market.

Rico León of Rico to the Rescue (Denver, Colorado)

Raised in a blue-collar household, buyers can rely on Puerto Rican realtor and construction-restoration León when it comes to salvaging nightmare renovations.

Jasmine Roth of Help! I Wrecked My House (Orange County, California)

It’s easy to get carried away with our projects. Californian-based designer and builder Roth saves do-it-yourselfers whose home improvement projects might not have lived up to their expectations.

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson of Married to Real Estate (Atlanta, Georgia)

With Sherrod’s real estate acumen and Jackson’s woodworking abilities, the power couple is ready to give some tough love to fellow home buyers.

Page Turner of Fix My Flip (Los Angeles, California)

Turner is no stranger to the exciting yet overwhelming realm of house-flipping. Besides her work in Southern California, she’s also a guest judge in Rock the Block.

Veronica Valencia Hughes of Revealed (Los Angeles)

The Mexican and Native American designer Hughes prioritizes the stories of homeowners’ family history as she comes up with renovations made to honor her clients’ heritage.

What Is 'House Hunters: All Stars' About?

Check out the official HGTV synopsis for House Hunters: All Stars below:

“All Stars will follow the series’ quintessential format. Each HGTV star will showcase desirable residential options in the city they know best, taking hopeful clients — who happen to be superfans — on multiple house tours and offering guidance on which home is a smart investment and match for their wishlist.”

The original House Hunters series follows individuals, couples, or families who are looking into buying a new home with the help of a local real estate agent. Typically, each episode features three potential properties that buyers might be interested in. The catch? Buyers will need to decide by the end of the episode. Later on, the show concludes by revisiting these buyers a few weeks or months after they have purchased their property, in which participants share how the new home has affected their lives and whether their feelings have changed about the property they bought.

What makes House Hunters: All Stars special is that buyers will be accompanied by HGTV’s very own leading experts. Over the years, the network has showcased an incredible lineup of real estate agents, renovation experts, and restoration consultants with stellar track records and portfolios to boot. In this new iteration of House Hunters, future homeowners can rely on the knowledge of HGTV’s star talents as they make a confident choice in buying their perfect home.

Who Is Making 'House Hunters: All Stars'?

House Hunters: All Stars is produced by Pie Town Productions, and presented by HGTV. The idea for the House Hunters franchise dates back as far as 1998. Just like the participants featured in the show, producers Davidson and Sandler were simply looking to buy a house in Los Angeles. The two also had their fair share of agonizing pains throughout their house-hunting journey.

As Tara shares with HGTV:

“We’re at this particular house in Studio City that had a really odd layout, but it had this gorgeous outdoor space with a big pool. We're agonizing, going, well, the outdoor area is great but the indoor area is not so great, but we could fix that. But how much is that gonna cost?"

It didn’t take long until the two came up with the idea of their show. No matter what part of the country you’re from, home buyers deal with more or less similar problems. Whether it’s budget constraints or renovation concerns, the tiring journey associated with house hunting became the very basis of House Hunters.

Thanks to the overwhelming success of House Hunters, the franchise has branched out to numerous spin-offs. It all started with House Hunters International in 2006, followed by Island Hunters, House Hunters Renovation, and Tiny House Hunters. With a whopping total of 16 spin-offs under their belt, the popularity of House Hunters isn’t dying down anytime soon.