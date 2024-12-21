Medical miracles are part and parcel of Fox's series House, as the titular doctor played by Hugh Laurie consistently diagnoses and treats rare diseases. But its Christmas episodes deliver a different kind of miracle with a festive backdrop of tinsel and mistletoe in the stark white hospital halls. Humble beginnings with ailing nuns in Season 1 transformed into more genuinely miraculous acts in Season 4, during which Cuddy (Lisa Edelstein) cuts off House's Vicodin supply. But it is the Season 5 Christmas episode that takes the cake, not only featuring the biggest "hallelujah" moment, but also turning into a critical touchstone for the show's favorite couple.

'House's Episode "Joy to the World" Has Its Best Christmas Miracle

Image via Fox

Like many of House's episodes, Season 5, Episode 11 features House reluctantly engaging in clinic work, but this time he endeavors to restrain his blatant antipathy to prove Wilson (Robert Sean Leonard) wrong. He immediately walks into a situation where he would usually employ sharp sarcasm and brutal honesty: a case of infidelity. Guest star Elizabeth "Bitsie" Tulloch appears as Whitney, a woman who is pregnant, but claims to be a virgin to her fiancé (she is not). The fiancé demands a paternity test to "prove" she accidentally got pregnant without penetration, and House complies, only to hide the infidelity and reveal Whitney is going to have a virgin birth. Though parthenogenesis is impossible in humans, House creates a page of false test results and acts as if it was a Christmas miracle. The show was never going to top immaculate conception, so it's fair this was their final Christmas episode (though Season 6 features a Thanksgiving one).

This isn't the only miracle in this episode. Whitney's subplot dovetails neatly into the central medical mystery of the show, particularly with one of the overarching storylines. Natalie (B.K. Cannon) is hospitalized after fainting during a school performance, but with her liver failing and her life on the line, the team races against the clock to pinpoint her ailment. After running through diseases linked to her being bullied and being an alcoholic, they realize she was pregnant and had eclampsia. She is one of the few patients they are unable to save, but beneath the despair and heartache of the episode, Cuddy finds out that Natalie's abandoned baby is still miraculously alive. With no one to take care of her, Cuddy fosters the newborn with the intention of adopting, resolving her arc of wanting a child since Season 2. This is particularly heartwarming after losing out to adopting baby Joy a few episodes prior, linking perfectly to this episode's title, "Joy to the World."

Related The 10 Best Hugh Laurie Movies, Ranked Hugh Laurie is a TV icon, but he has also left his mark on the big screen.

'House's Final Christmas Episode Changed Cuddy Forever

Close

Adopting baby Rachel is a massive turning point for Cuddy's character and her relationship with House. Throughout the show, Cuddy has been seen from House's perspective: the meddling leader of the hospital that antagonizes his wacky yet life-saving decisions. However, through her storyline of trying to conceive or adopt a child, as well as the stunning episode "5-9" that shows Cuddy's perspective, we uncover layers of Cuddy's characterization that make her even more compelling. As such, with the adoption of Rachel, Cuddy's priorities are no longer just the hospital and House's shenanigans, but she is now split three ways: her career, romance, and child. Not only does this flesh out her character further, but also makes her not as hyper-focused on situations revolving around House.

House has been able to exploit Cuddy's attention on the hospital to ensure much of it revolves around him and his decisions. He has had this advantage for so long, which is why he was discontented with Cuddy's choice to have a baby – the child and her maternal instinct were out of his control. Though Cuddy still demonstrates a level of tolerance and compassion for him, constantly helping House overcome his addiction and his traumas, she isn't as beholden to him anymore. As such, their break-up is now inevitable. Rachel is also an opportunity for Cuddy to experience a different and more healthy kind of love, shedding light on how toxic House's behavior is, despite how strangely alluring he is. House driving his car into her home may be the final straw, but Rachel is really the reason she has the conviction to walk away.

House has given fans a variety of compelling medical miracles and character arcs, but none are as grand and influential as the touchstones in Season 5, Episode 11. Not only does it provide a hilarious and festive medical case to gawk at, but it also features the heartfelt holiday tones of a gift being borne out of sorrow. While viewers were disheartened to know that the episode spelled out doom for the fan-favorite "will-they-won't-they" couple, it was clear that Cuddy deserved to find her own happiness and that House needed to be held accountable for his behavior.

House is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.