House, M.D. is an American medical television drama that stars Hugh Laurie as the titular medical genius with a streak of misanthropy Dr. House, who uses unconventional methods to lead a team of diagnosticians at a teaching hospital to cure patients. As he constantly clashes with his superior, Dr. Cuddy (Lisa Edelstein), and his own team due to his disrespectful demeanor and controversial methods, he finds his only friend in the head of oncology, Dr. Wilson (Robert Sean Leonard).

Running for eight seasons, this series quickly became one of Fox Network’s most popular, receiving critical acclaim and multiple awards and becoming the most-watched tv show of 2008. This success came from the consistent quality it delivered, with a unique, witty script led by a cast of talented actors: every episode was great TV, with many standing out above the rest.

10 "Everybody Dies" — Season 8, Episode 2

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

In this episode, House wakes up in an abandoned building on fire next to a dead body, and he is hallucinating dead people from his past to talk with. As the conversation continues, it's revealed he was working on the case of a heroin addict, and he is forced to examine his past, his life, and what he wants from the future.

This emotional series finale brought a satisfying conclusion to the series by having its misanthropic and cynical character a satisfying ending on his own terms. While it was more meditative and sentimental than the series' usual fare, it worked well to tie all the loose strings in Princeton-Plainborough, enbittersweetlyttersweetly.

9 "Under My Skin" — Season 5, Episode 23

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

A ballerina collapses during practice, and it's up to House's diagnostics team to help figure out what's wrong with her, but he is distracted by with his own issues. He is hallucinating a dead woman from his past, and he tasks Dr. Wilson with diagnosing him so he can return to normal in order to continue his practice.

"Under My Skin" features the outwardly logical House grappling with his irrational mind, making this an excellent exploration of the thoughts and feelings he never lets out. As the ballerina worsens and the team struggles to treat her, House cstruggleswith the ghost from his past and turns to Dr. Cuddy as a last resort, finding more than he bargained for.

8 "Euphoria: Part 2" — Season 2, Episode 21

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

The second part of a storyline, this episode continues where the previous left off as Dr. Foreman's (Omar Epps) state worsens from the illness. He developed the same symptoms as the patient they were diagnosing who died. The team races to save his life, with House taking desperate measures to figure out how to cure him before it's too late.

'Euphoria: Part 2" is a riveting episode where the stakes are higher than ever before in the series as the patient the team is racing to cure is a character the audience has known and loved for two seasons. With Foreman's life at risk, this episode is an intense, adrenaline-fueled episode with unexpected consequences.

7 "No Reason" — Season 2, Episode 24

IMDb Rating: 9.4/10

While the diagnostics team tries and figure out what's going on with a patient with bizarre symptoms, a past patient whose affair was found out thanks to Dr. House returns to seek revenge by shooting him. As the doctor becomes patient, he wakes up to find his shooter recovering in the same room, and he notices several anomalies.

Serving as the finale of the second season, this episode features Dr. House dealing with the consequences of his actions, albeit in a most violent way. As it goes on, it becomes clearer that not everything is as it seems, taking the audience on a journey of figuring out what's real and what isn't.

6 "Help Me" — Season 6, Episode 21

IMDb Rating: 9.5/10

When a crane operator loses consciousness on the job a tragedy occurs as the crane crashes into a building and parking garage, leaving many in need of medical attention. House, Cuddy, and the diagnostics team arrive at the scene of the emergency to give medical attention to the survivors, one of which is Hanna, a woman trapped under rubble facing leg amputation as the way to survive.

This season finale received critical acclaim thanks to its tight pacing and storyline where House is forced to reckon with his own beliefs as he becomes attached to this patient who he empathizes with. This episode showcases Hugh Laurie's incredible acting abilities as audiences see House in his most vulnerable.

5 "Both Sides Now" — Season 5, Episode 24

IMDb Rating: 9.6/10

The day after a major change between House and Cuddy's relationship, he arrives cheerfully at the hospital to find a patient with an unusual condition. After undergoing a procedure to split his corpus callosum in half, the patient now has two independently functioning brain hemispheres with two distinct personalities struggling for dominance.

This episode served as the fifth season finale and featured many events that completely changed the series, where House's substance abuse reaches a breaking point. As he realizes his problem is much more severe than he thought, he needs to be vulnerable with the people that care for him to get through it.

4 "Three Stories" — Season 1, Episode 21

IMDb Rating: 9.6/10

House is forced to take over a diagnostics class thanks to the teacher becoming ill, and he presents the students with an unconventional lecture where he describes three case studies of patients with leg pain. Meanwhile, his ex-girlfriend Stacy shows up at the hospital to get help for her ailing husband from House, who is the only doctor who can help him.

"Three Stories" proves that the series has made for great television from the first season, delivering a standout episode where both characters and audiences learn more about the enigmatic main character. With the framing device of a lecture, imagination, and truth converge into a medical tale that creatively exposes Greg's past.

3 "Broken" — Season 6, Episode 1

IMDb Rating: 9.7/10

"Broken" has Dr. House in previously unseen territory, interned inside a psychiatric hospital where he has to overcome his psychological problems and Vicodin addiction to keep his medical license. Despite voluntarily committing himself, he refuses to cooperate until he realizes the only way out is through.

This hour-and-a-half episode gives the sixth season a strong start. It features some of Laurie's best acting, with the stoic doctor connecting with some vivid, colorful characters, including his roommate Alvie, who is surprisingly played by Lin Manuel-Miranda.

2 "Wilson’s Heart" — Season 4, Episode 16

IMDb Rating: 9.7/10

After Dr. House and Dr. Wilson's girlfriend Amber are involved in a terrible bus crash, the team works to save her life after she begins developing symptoms unexplained from the crash. The key to helping her is inside Dr. House's brain, but he can't remember exactly what it is due to the accident, turning to take extreme measures to save her.

Being the second and final part of the season four finale, the series takes the characters through the wringer after the brutal accident reveals ugly truths. Wilson and House's relationship is a central aspect of the show, and it is put to the test in this masterful and emotional episode.

1 "House's Head" — Season 4, Episode 15

IMDb Rating: 9.8/10

The episode revolves around Dr. House vaguely remembering seeing someone "going to die" after being in a bus crash, knowing they are dying now but not from the accident. He attempts to trace back his steps throughout the episode to figure out who they are before it's too late to help them.

Part one of the season four finale, this episode features House still trying to save lives, even having a concussion and retrograde amnesia caused by a bus crash. It's a race against time to solve the mystery of "the answer," the series does a wonderful job of creating tension, with this episode being the best and one of most of the cast's favorites.

