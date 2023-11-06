The Big Picture House M.D., a unique medical drama, set itself apart with its distinctive approach to health mysteries and its flawed but likable characters.

With its devoted fan base, critical acclaim, and numerous awards, House M.D. established itself as one of the best and most sought-after medical shows.

House M.D. was not just a medical drama, it also incorporated elements of comedy, drama, and mystery, making it a truly captivating and multi-faceted program.

Though the television landscape has seen a slew of medical dramas in recent years, there has arguably been nothing like House M.D. since. The Fox show has garnered positive reviews and multiple noteworthy awards due to its distinctive approach to health mysteries and endearing characters, despite their imperfections. Starring Hugh Laurie as the brilliant, self-indulgent, and likable (though flawed) titular character Dr. Gregory House, the medical series ran for eight seasons — from 2004 to 2012 — and has amassed a 90% Rotten Tomatoes critics score with an average 96% audience score. While the show has been off the air for more than a decade, House will be getting a new lease on life on Hulu, scheduled to premiere on November 7.

Inviting longtime fans and new generations of audiences to the fictional Princeton-Plainsboro Teaching Hospital, all 177 episodes of House M.D. will be available to stream on the said platform, according to Variety. House M.D., created by David Shore, has established itself as one of the most sought-after (and not to mention one of the best) medical shows. That claim is, of course, supported by the fact that the show has not only kept up a devoted fan base over the years but has also garnered 25 Emmy nominations, five Emmy wins, and nine Golden Globe nominations during its run on television.

While House's behavior had a tendency to be misunderstood (and often rightly so), he also earned respect for his undeniable medical genius. In retrospect, House M.D. is a medical drama in its purest form; however, with its narcissistic and troubled cane-wielding lead character who frequently used unconventional methods of diagnosing a patient — which often put him at odds with other medical professionals due to his rather divisive insight — House M.D. was also perceived as a drama, comedy, and mystery all rolled into one program.

'House M.D.' Presents the Medical Field’s Complexities in a Unique Sherlock Holmes Manner

Close

Complete with a title inspired by Sherlock Holmes, House .M.D. has become a medical series unlike any other. And that's quite the praise when other prominent critically acclaimed medical shows include Grey's Anatomy, Scrubs, and The Good Doctor, among others.

In addition to Dr. Gregory House, the television show also takes pride in its beloved cast, which includes Martha M. Masters (Amber Tamblyn), Dr. Jessica Adams (Odette Annable), Dr. Lawrence Kutner (Kal Penn), Dr. Eric Foreman (Omar Epps), Dr. Chi Park (Charlyne Yi), Dr. Remi Hadley (Olivia Wilde), Dr. Lisa Cuddy (Lisa Edelstein), Dr. Chris Taub (Peter Jacobson), Dr. Robert Chase (Jesse Spencer), Dr. Allison Cameron (Jennifer Morrison), and Dr. James Wilson (Robert Sean Leonard).

All eight seasons of House M.D. will premiere on Hulu on Tuesday, November 7.

Watch House M.D. on Hulu