Unethical but brilliant puzzle master Gregory House graced the primetime TV screens for 8 seasons on House, M.D. Created by David Shore in 2004, the show quickly established itself as one of the best medical dramas on television, launching a new era for the genre, which included Grey's Anatomy debuting a year later. Throughout the 8 years, House, M.D. featured multiple guest stars as the team solved medical mysteries no other doctor could solve. A limping HR violation, House's character is an iconic doctor who, even years later, still entertains audiences just discovering his practice.

The show would maintain a loyal fan base and receive critical acclaim, earning 25 Emmy nominations over its run. Many of the show's stars remained in television, landing lead or regular roles on popular series; others stepped out of the spotlight entirely, and some went behind the camera. Now, eleven years after the show's completion, fans want to know where the cast of House is right now.

House Release Date November 16, 2004 Cast Hugh Laurie , Omar Epps , Robert Sean Leonard , Jesse Spencer , Peter Jacobson , Odette Annable , Charlyne Yi Main Genre Drama Genres Drama , Mystery Rating TV-14 Seasons 8

Dr. Gregory House

Played by Hugh Laurie

Close

Princeton Plainsboro's most despised but respected doctor is none other than the Head of Diagnostics, Gregory House. After suffering a muscle infarction in his leg, House is left with a limp and lives a life of pain and addiction. One of TV medicine's most brilliant minds is brought to the screen by the unmatchable Hugh Laurie, who appears in films like Sense and Sensibility and Stuart Little before the show. House solved the unsolvable medical puzzles, surrounded by the best medical students and fellows he could get.

Laurie has starred in multiple critically acclaimed projects since letting go of Dr. House's cane, with roles like Tom James in Veep (2015-2019) and the villainous Richard Roper in the 2016 miniseries The Night Manager. Most recently, Laurie stars as space cruise ship captain Ryan Clark in HBO's Avenue 5. Still, some fans will always see him as Dr. House, no matter which role he steps into.

Dr. James Wilson

Played by Robert Sean Leonard

Close

A friend through the most challenging of circumstances, Wilson is House's only support. An oncologist played by Robert Sean Leonard, Wilson is one of the few voices of reason that House will listen to. A roommate, a betting partner, a prankster, and a good doctor, Wilson appeared in all 8 seasons, totaling 174 episodes. Through cancer, a major falling out, and a faked death, House and Wilson are among TV's best friendships, their relationship demonstrating two people who understand each other better than any spouse ever could.

Leonard's career following the show includes single-episode appearances on major shows like The Blacklist, Blue Bloods, and The Good Wife. His next longest TV stint after House, M.D. was from 2013 to 2014 on TNT's sci-fi show Falling Skies as scientist Roger Kadar. House, M.D. remains Leonard's most notable role next to his feature lead alongside Robin Williams and Ethan Hawke in Dead Poets Society.

Dr. Eric Foreman

Played by Omar Epps

Close

The second-hand man and challenger of Dr. House is the rather uptight neurologist Dr. Foreman. Brought to life by the impeccable Omar Epps, Foreman follows in House's shadow for the show's 8-season run. He constantly questions House's lack of respect for authority but can't deny the genius with which House solves his cases. Foreman would step into the role of Dean of Medicine for the final season of the show.

Epps would stick with television after saying goodbye to Dr. Foreman. He'd star in Resurrection (2013-2015) and Shooter (2016-2018). His most recent role is Malcom Howard, a New York PD detective in Starz's Power Book III: Raising Kanan, a prequel series set in 1990 following the early life of Kanan Stark, previously played by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

Dr. Robert Chase

Played by Jesse Spencer

Close

The pretty boy of Princeton Plainsboro's diagnostic department and the hospital's best surgeon, Dr. Chase is a founding member of House's team, with his medical journey coming full circle in season 8 after House's "death." Jesse Spencer would wear the doctor's coat for all 8 seasons of the show, 171 episodes later. Chase's admission to House's team came after his father made a call, something that would haunt him over the course of the show as he questioned his capabilities as a doctor. The season finale showed Chase taking over the diagnostic department, leading the remaining team members.

Spencer wouldn't stray from primetime TV dramas. His next major role is that of firefighter Matthew Casey on the popular series Chicago Fire. Casey would make crossover appearances in Chicago Med and Chicago P.D., totaling in over 200 episodes across the Chicago-verse. Spencer's run as the firefighter ended in 2021 following his decision to step away after spending 18 years on television.

Dr. Allison Cameron

Played by Jennifer Morrison

Close

One of House's three original fellows, Dr. Cameron maintained a special place in House's heart for the entirety of the show. Cameron, played by Jennifer Morrison, would appear in over 100 episodes over the show's 8-season run, always finding her way back to House and his cases no matter how many times she left. Her love for House started as romantic, but her relationship with him evolved over the seasons to that of respect and protectiveness as team members came and went from his life.

Morrison's other notable series is ABC's Once Upon a Time, where she starred as protagonist Emma Swan from 2011 to 2018. Since the end of both hit shows, Morrison has starred in films like SuperFly (2018) and Bombshell (2019). She's most recently returned to TV as Marine veteran Cassidy Sharp on This is Us, appearing first in season 4 and returning in following seasons.

Thirteen, AKA Dr. Remi Hadley

Played by Olivia Wilde

Close

A rollercoaster of a character, Dr. Remi Hadley, better known as Thirteen, proved to be one of House's most memorable and strongest team members. Brought to life by Olivia Wilde, Thirteen earned her name and spot in House's department after he is forced to hire a new team in season 4. She'd come and go throughout the show as she battled with her terminal diagnosis of Huntington's disease. Wilde appeared in 81 episodes throughout seasons 4 through 8, always providing an insightful and real friendship to House when they both needed it most.

Since House's end, Wilde made a name for herself on the big screen with movies like TRON: Legacy and Richard Jewell. In 2019, she stepped behind the camera and made a name for herself as a director with the critically acclaimed Booksmart, a coming-of-age movie bound to become a classic. Wilde's second feature, Don't Worry Darling, received less enthusiastic reviews, but her future as a director looks quite promising.

Dr. Lisa Cuddy

Played by Lisa Edelstein

Close

Dr. Lisa Cuddy wore many hats inside and outside the walls of Princeton Plainsboro. Portrayed for 7 seasons (153 episodes) by Lisa Edelstein, Cuddy was one of the few ideas of authority that House entertained. The romantic tension between House and Cuddy finally culminated in the season 6 finale and a tumultuous relationship would occur over season 7, ending in a break-up and House's arrest.

Edelstein did not return for House's final season, with sources citing conflicts of contract renewals, including pay cuts. Hanging up her stethoscope briefly, Edelstein went on to have a successful career on television. She lent her voice to Nickelodeon's The Legend of Korra (2013-2014) as Kya but ultimately returned to medical television as Dr. Marina Blaize in ABC's The Good Doctor (2018-2019). Edelstein has also starred in shows like the critically acclaimed The Kominsky Method. Her most recent role is Gwyneth Morgan, ex-wife of lead character Owen Strand, on Fox's 9-1-1 Lone Star.

Dr. Chris Taub

Played by Peter Jacobson

Close

Never managing to truly let go of House and the diagnostic team is Dr. Taub, a former private practice plastic surgeon with a tendency for infidelity. For 96 episodes spanning from season 4 until 8, Peter Jacobson starred as Taub, House's favorite doctor to toy with, professionally and personally. Jacobson became a main cast member in the show alongside the original doctors from the beginning seasons.

Following the show's end in 2012, Jacobson starred in many notable shows like Ray Donovan (2013-2015), The Americans (2016-2018), Colony (2016-2018), and Fear the Walking Dead (2019-2021). He is also credited with two episodes as Bob Paltrow in the Apple TV+ miniseries WeCrashed.

Adams, AKA Dr. Jessica Adams

Played by Odette Annable

Close

Making her debut in the series' final season is Odette Annable as Dr. Adams, a prison doctor House meets in the season 8 premiere. Once House is released, Adams joins the diagnostic team, appearing for 21 episodes. Adams, like many of the other female doctors on the team, challenged House's thinking while remaining loyal to his practice of saving lives.

In the years since the House's end, Annable has appeared in other medical series like Rush (2014) and Pure Genius (2016-2017), with other notable TV credits including Tell Me a Story (2019-2020) and Supergirl (2017-2020), her longest TV stint since House. Annable recurred over the first two seasons of The CW's Walker, becoming a series regular in season 3.

Dr. Chi Park

Played by Charlyne Yi

Close

Initially timid but growing into her own, Dr. Park also makes her first appearance in season 8 and is House's only medical mind upon his return from jail. Played by Charlyne Yi, Park would remain for the entirety of season 8 and act as a major source of levity. She would learn to stand toe-to-toe with House, even hitting him with his cane at one point.

After the show ended, Yi starred in minor roles in films like The Disaster Artist (2017), Second Act (2018), and Always Be My Maybe (2019). More regularly, Yi has done voice work for shows like We Bare Bears (2015-2019), Steven Universe (2015-2020), and Summer Camp Island (2018-2021). She also voiced Abbey Posey in the Oscar-nominated animated feature The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021).

House M.D. is available to stream on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock

NEXT: The 10 Best TV Medical Dramas, Ranked