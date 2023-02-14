To celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the release of Rob Zombie’s feature-length directorial debut, House of 1000 Corpses, Lionsgate will be dropping a very special Blu-ray and digital release. With a slew of new artwork, curated by the master of gore himself, the must-have collection comes with a scare-tastic cover that will stand out in your horror compilation.

Included inside the case are a number of colorful and eye-catching illustrations with an animated poster crafted by David Hartman that depicts the bloodthirsty Firefly family with their house of horrors looming in the background. Also included are six special art cards, again drawn by Hartman, to show off the infamous members of the chilling favorite. Throwing in a bit of his own flare, Zombie has teamed up with outer box artist Graham Humphreys to completely deliver on a 60-page photo book with shots of the team that brought the terrifying feature to life.

House of 1000 Corpses introduced audiences to Zombie’s eye for horror and camp and became the first of three chapters centered around the Firefly family. In it, we meet Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig), Otis (Bill Moseley), Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie), Tiny (Matthew McGrory), Rufus (Robert Allen Mukes), and Mama Firefly (Karen Black), a backwoods family who lure unsuspecting victims into their home and carry out unthinkable acts of violence upon them before oftentimes cannibalizing their bodies.

A star-studded event, the film would also feature the likes of Rainn Wilson (The Office), Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones), Erin Daniels (The L Word), and Michael J. Pollard (Bonnie and Clyde). While the stomach-churning special effects and gore-filled scenes turned off many critics, Zombie established a solid fan base through the film which would allow him to create two follow-up features: 2005’s The Devil’s Rejects and 2019’s 3 From Hell.

Among other projects, he also picked up the canon of Michael Myers in 2007 and 2009, putting his own shock-filled spin on the classic slasher flicks with Halloween and Halloween II. Most recently, Zombie traded in buckets of blood for the more family-friendly vibrant and campy prequel film The Munsters. Released to Netflix last fall, the PG feature told the origin story behind Herman (Jeff Daniel Phillips) and Lily Munster’s (Moon Zombie) legendary love.

The House of 1000 Corpses re-release is available for preorder now, and you can check all the goodies out in the tweet below. Keep scrolling to get more acquainted with the Firefly family in the film’s trailer.