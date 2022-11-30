House of 1000 Corpses, the movie that marked Rob Zombie's debut as a feature film director and spawned two sequels (The Devil's Rejects and 3 From Hell), had a different ending from the one seen on screen. Now you can see a never-before-seen image from the original intended ending thanks to Zombie.

The picture shows the final girl who survived the bloodshed and the massacre, Denise Willis (Erin Daniels). She is inside Captain Spaulding's (Sid Haig) truck, otherwise known as the Museum of Monsters & Madmen truck, which is not seen anywhere in the movie. In the movie's original ending, Captain Spaulding was driving his truck when his assistant, Ravelli (Irwin Keyes), jumps from the back of the truck and grabs Denise to pull her back in. The movie's ending that everyone has seen is Denise getting picked up by Captain Spaulding after escaping all the hell that she's gone through — little does she know that Captain Spaulding is the person who's going to take her right back into that hell.

With the picture Zombie posted, it's likely to be the only thing we'll see from Zombie's alternate ending. According to IMDb, there is a director's cut with original footage of House of 1000 Corpses that is 105 minutes long, but it has not yet surfaced. Zombie mentioned in an interview with Bloody Disgusting that the footage he cut from the movie to give it its R rating was lost and has yet to be found. Fingers crossed that it will resurface, but until then, fans will always have the R-rated version to watch.

House of 1000 Corpses not only marked Zombie's directorial debut, but he also co-scored and wrote the movie as well. Inspired by horror films from the 1970s like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Hills Have Eyes, House of 1000 Corpses also stars (in addition to Haig, Daniels, and Keyes) Bill Moseley, Sheri Moon Zombie, Karen Black, Rainn Wilson, Chris Hardwick, Tom Towles, Jennifer Jostyn, Walton Goggins, and Dennis Fimple. The movie, at its core, is about a group of ill-fated teenagers who end up getting kidnapped and brutally tortured by a psychotic family. House of 1000 Corpses received a less-than-favorable response from critics, but went on to make $16 million globally and has earned its status as a cult classic.

You can see the image that Zombie posted on his Instagram below, and if you want to give House of 1000 Corpses a rewatch, you can currently find it streaming for free on Tubi.