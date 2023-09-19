The Big Picture Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Rob Zombie's House of 1000 Corpses with theatrical screenings this October as part of Fathom Events' Fright Fest lineup.

Remember to gas up your Dragula, because horror filmmaker and musician Rob Zombie's magnum opus, the cult horror favorite House of 1000 Corpses is coming to theaters this October, just in time for Halloween. The film, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, will be presented in theaters on October 8, and October 11, as a part of Fathom Events' Fright Fest lineup.

Revisit Rob Zombie's Twisted Family Flick

Other films showing as a part of Fathom Events' Fright Fest include The Exorcist, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, and Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. Zombie's House of 1000 Corpses marked Rob Zombie's directorial debut. Since the film's release in 2003, Zombie has gone on to direct such films as his 2007 re-imagining of John Carpenter's classic slasher Halloween and the 2022 redux of The Munsters. Throughout his career, Zombie has brought a shocking, theatrical style to his films, and his first film is perhaps the best example of the ghoulish aesthetic sensibilities that have made Zombie an icon of the horror genre.

Inspired by such gritty horror classics as Texas Chainsaw Massacre, House of 1000 Corpses tells the story of four friends as they travel across the country in hopes of discovering weird tourist traps. However, when they stop at Captain Spaulding's Museum of Monsters and Madmen, they soon become enmeshed in the hunt for the grave of the legendary and mythic Dr. Satan. On their journey, the four find themselves stranded when their car breaks down. They soon find their way to the Firefly, however, and believe themselves to be safe from the elements. But little do they know that there are evils lurking inside their refuge. The film focuses on one twisted family and their unwitting victims.

House of 1000 Corpses stars Zombie's wife Sheri Moon Zombie along with Rainn Wilson, Sid Haig, Walton Goggins, Bill Moseley, and Karen Black. The Fathom Events presentation of the film will include an exclusive featurette created by the film's creator Rob Zombie exclusively for Fathom Events. The Fathom Events presentation of House of 1000 Corpses will play on October 8, 2023, at 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM, and on October 11, 2023, at 7:00 PM local time at participating locations. You can purchase tickets for the screenings on Fathom's website, or from participating theaters.