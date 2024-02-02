The Big Picture House of Buggin' was a groundbreaking sketch series that represented the Latinx experience in a unique and diverse way.

Despite enthusiastic reviews, House of Buggin' was canceled due to low ratings and the network's unwillingness to continue with a Latinx cast.

The cancelation of House of Buggin' led to the creation of MADtv, which became a successful sketch-based show and launched the careers of many comedic actors.

Sketch programs are often an effective medium for emerging comedians to showcase the diversity of their acting talents. While it can be hard to judge a performer based on the merits of a single performance, playing multiple characters over the course of a sketch-based series allows aspiring comic actors the chance to show different aspects of their personality. Many acclaimed stars of Saturday Night Live have gone on to create great movies, and more modern sketch shows like Key & Peele and A Black Lady Sketch Show have opened the genre up to more diverse casts. Sketch-based programming continues to be popular for a reason, but some of the genre’s great shows have been sadly lost to time. Despite being canceled at the end of its acclaimed first season, the short-lived sketch show House of Buggin’ led to the development of MADtv on the FOX Network.

‘House of Buggin’ Was a Different Type of Sketch Series

House of Buggin’ was conceived during a transformative period within American comedy television, where networks were attempting to expand the programs they released in order to reach a greater variety of audiences. While established sitcoms like Seinfeld, Home Improvement, Roseanne, The Simpsons, and Friends dominated the ratings, the FOX Network saw the opportunity to reach out to a primarily Latino audience with a series that saw them represented on screen. House of Buggin’ featured an almost entirely Latinx cast and emphasized the broad spectrum of their social identity; by showing a diversity within the Latinx experience, House of Buggin’ was a groundbreaking piece of representation.

While it could be broadly characterized as a sketch series similar to Saturday Night Live, House of Buggin’ featured an anarchic comedy style that felt entirely unique on television. The show was spearheaded by comedian John Leguizamo, whose success on the standup circuit was integral to gaining the show its initial audience. While Leguizamo had appeared in The Super Mario Brothers Movie and Whispers in the Dark in supporting roles, House of Buggin’ gave him a more substantial opportunity to play a number of different characters. Acclaimed segments of Leguizamo comedy routines were incorporated within the series itself, which addressed a number of social, political, and cultural topics that felt very timely. While Leguizamo’s uncompromising enthusiasm was certainly responsible for the show’s inception, House of Buggin’ featured a talented ensemble that included Luis Guzmán, Jorge Luis Abreu, Tammi Cubilette, David Herman, and Leguizamo’s then-wife Yelba Osorio, who had co-starred with him in Carlito’s Way.

House of Buggin’ was unafraid to take on controversial topics, proving that sometimes comedy served as the best method of keeping an audience informed. The series often paired critical political issues with parodies of popular pop culture topics. One memorable sketch examined the immigration crisis as if it was the premise of a Kevin Costner movie; another sketch lampooned Latinx stereotypes by having Leguizamo play a surgeon that uses literal voodoo magic instead of medical tools. While the eccentricity was heightened to the point of absurdity, House of Buggin’ showcased a perspective that simply was not seen on television at the time.

Why Was ‘House of Buggin’ Canceled?

Despite enthusiastic reviews that praised the show’s ingenuity and originality, House of Buggin’ was not the ratings success that the FOX Network had anticipated. While it was dwarfed in viewership by the most popular sitcoms of the decade, House of Buggin’ did not have the same level of exposure that its competitors had. A small advertising budget meant that the show had to rely on word-of-mouth to generate a following, and the FOX Network wanted an immediate boost in the ratings, which simply was not feasible. While today’s sketch comedy shows have the ability to disseminate clips online and create viral sensations, that wasn’t possible for House of Buggin’ in the pre-YouTube era.

Even though the show was specifically geared towards Latinx audiences, the FOX Network was only willing to renew the show for a second season if the cast was swapped out with non-Latinx actors. An executive reached out to Leguizamo with the offer, but he refused; not only would this have been a betrayal of Leguizamo’s close colleagues that he had worked with on the series, but it would have completely ignored the premise of a Latinx-skewing sketch series that House of Buggin’ was built on. After Leguizamo refused to compromise, House of Buggin’ was canceled and the network moved forward to MADtv with the only white cast member. While the 21st century has seen a rise in Latinx representation on television, House of Buggin’s cancelation was a grim reminder of the discrimination within the industry.

The Cancelation of ‘House of Buggin’ Led to ‘MADtv’

The cancelation of House of Buggin’ led the FOX Network to air MADtv, another sketch-based show known for its analysis of both popular culture and politics. Loosely inspired by the famous humor magazine Mad, MADtv was brought to life by the creative team behind In Living Color, the show that House of Buggin’ had been intended to replace. The show ran for 15 seasons and launched the careers of comic stars such as Ike Barinholtz, Nicole Sullivan, Will Sasso, Bobby Lee, and Debra Wilson. The show even featured an early collaboration between Jordan Peele and Keegan Michael Key before their popular sketch series Key & Peele became a hit on Comedy Central.

While losing the opportunity to star in a primetime comedy series was certainly a disappointment, the cancelation of House of Buggin’ did not spell the end to Leguizamo’s career. He would become an in-demand character actor known for his ability to add comic relief to a story; between recurring roles in the Ice Age and John Wick franchises to standout supporting turns in Moulin Rouge! and Chef, Leguizamo continued to find success. He also proved to be a much more talented dramatic actor than some many have suspected, earning a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his gripping role in When They See Us. Sadly, House of Buggin’ has not yet made its way onto a streaming service, meaning that an early segment of Leguizamo’s work is largely unavailable to his fans.

