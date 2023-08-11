When Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct, fans of Beau Willimon's political thriller House of Cards wondered what impact it would have on the series. The show creators were faced with a difficult decision — should they recast Frank Underwood, or should they cancel the show altogether? In the end, they made the most sensible gamble in a daring leap — entrusting Robin Wright with the lead and scripting out Kevin Spacey's Frank Underwood role. It was a risky move, but one that paid off in spades.

Before his exit, Spacey epitomized House of Cards, but the sixth and the show's final season, which came after his sexual conduct accusations, focused on Wright's character, Claire Underwood, as she ascended to the presidency. Wright gave a tour-de-force performance and finally had the opportunity to show off her range as an actress. The season also benefited from fifth and sixth-season showrunners Melissa Gibson and Frank Pugliese, whose fresh perspectives on the series were refreshing.

Kevin Spacey's Exit From 'House of Cards' Gave Robin Wright an Opportunity to Shine

Claire Underwood's character arc was complete with the spotlight shifting to her as President, having previously held First Lady and Vice President titles. While Wright's portrayal of Claire Underwood was always a standout, Kevin Spacey's departure made her complex character more prominent. She asserted herself as the one-in-charge, a continuation of her season five breaking-the-fourth-wall-ender, "My turn." She bravely battled her power struggles, came up with unexpected cunning tactics, and secured her place in the muddy political landscape, which was fresh and captivating. She even changed her name back to Claire Hale, showing her freedom from the entanglement of the Underwood spell.

It wasn't just Robin Wright's Claire Underwood character that benefited from Kevin Spacey's departure from House of Cards. Supporting characters too had their character arcs develop. Michael Kelly's Doug Stamper, who was Frank Underwood's loyal and ruthless right-hand man, experienced a compelling redemption arc. He grappled with his past decisions, for instance, he was haunted by Rachel Posner's (Rachel Brosnahan) killing. He defends Frank Underwood beyond the grave but also finds himself conflicted, siding with Claire, killing Frank as revealed in the final episode of the show, and betraying his long-time boss. He said he did so to protect Frank Underwood's legacy, a legacy that Claire works hard to dismantle. It is as if Doug finally had a voice of his own, confused as it were, beyond just defending Frank Underwood. This complexity of Michael Kelly's portrayal makes Doug one of the most intriguing characters after Kevin Spacey's exit, even as he bid bye to the show in the final episode.

'House of Cards' Season 6 Addressed Contemporary Issues

One other major change for the better after Frank Underwood's death in the show is the exploration of contemporary themes, such as gender politics and girl power. Claire becoming the president of the U.S. provided a look into challenges facing women in leadership. While she weaponized some of the issues, like when she couldn't take divergent opinions at a high-profile meeting on the Syria crisis claiming that those in the room had not yet accepted that there was a female Commander-in-Chief, many times the show tackled the unique challenges women leaders faced.

Claire also had to carry out her motherhood responsibilities (carrying a pregnancy that often had complications) alongside her presidential ones. She faced more resistance regarding her decisions, prompting her to point out whether those questioning her would do the same if she had been Frank. Annette Shepherd (Diane Lane) faces an uphill task to convince her sickly brother that she is capable of running their family business. The show also amplified girl power, with Claire appointing an all-female cabinet and being surrounded by powerful women advisers. Despite pressure from her male advisers, Annette Shepherd refuses to use Claire's abortion history as leverage. Spacey's exit provided an opportunity for these issues to be dealt with at a deeper level than they would have been with his character dominating the narrative.

Frank Underwood's Death Created a Void That Spurred Drama and Creativity in 'House of Cards'

With Claire's ascension to the presidency, new antagonists and intriguing alliances were stepping into the power vacuum leading to fresh power dynamics in the show. Oscar nominees Diane Lane's and Greg Kinnear's portrayal of siblings Annette Shepherd and Bill Shepherd respectively took center stage diffusing the concentration of the narrative around one character as had been with Frank Underwood. Their attempts to influence and manipulate Claire's presidency forced her to make unconventional alliances of her own. Notably, Claire's teaming up with Russian President Viktor Petrov (Lars Mikkelsen) added depth to the storylines.

Spacey's exit provided House of Cards producers the creative freedom to craft a satisfying final season. After Frank Underwood had ascended to the presidency, his character, who had thrived as a conniving politician, had somewhat stagnated in being on the defensive. Perhaps this is why the new creators had him resign in Season 5 to get him back to where he thrived best. But with Spacey's departure, they had the opportunity to redesign the ending, providing a fitting conclusion to the complex and tumultuous journey of the Underwood saga. In the series finale, Claire finishes off where Frank started the show. She speaks of "no more pain" as Doug succumbs to her stab, just as Frank had spoken about useless pain while snapping the neck of an injured dog at the beginning of the series.

Spacey's departure from House of Cards undoubtedly marked a pivotal moment in the show's trajectory. This transition, though challenging, catalyzed a remarkable evolution that redefined the series' essence. Through Robin Wright's masterful portrayal of Claire Underwood, the narrative took an unforeseen turn, unveiling a character of unyielding strength and complexity. The void left by Spacey's absence became an opportunity to delve into Claire's uncharted path, illuminating the multi-faceted dynamics of power, gender, and ambition.

While Spacey's departure initiated a transformation, the series' tenacity and ingenuity truly defined its trajectory. House of Cards did not merely adapt; it thrived. The show not only weathered a storm but emerged stronger, joining the lean list of shows like Two and A Half Men, Scrubs, and The Office, which continued running with relative success after their leads departed. In retrospect, the evolution spurred by adversity elevated House of Cards to new heights.