Today, the first trailer for House of Darkness was released, giving audiences a look at the upcoming creepy new horror film. Starring Justin Long and Kate Bosworth, the film has been written and directed by Neil LaBute. House of Darkness will come to theaters on September 9, and will then be available On Demand and digital on September 13.

The trailer begins with Long and Bosworth’s characters sharing a drink in front of a fireplace. It is then revealed that Long gave Bosworth a ride home after she was stranded at a local bar. It seems like the pair’s conversation is about to progress to something more physical when Long gets startled by a creaking noise in her house. The night begins to head in a more sinister direction for Long as he discovers they are not alone in the house, eventually waking up tired to a chair in a dark basement with a creepy growling noise echoing in the room.

It may seem at first that this trailer commits the cardinal sin of showing too much, but it seems like there might just be more in store for audiences. The trailer calls House of Darkness “a reimagining of Bram Stoker’s timeless tale.” Seemingly implying that this is a modernization of his iconic horror novel Dracula. However, the trailer does not seem to show any vampires or any classic vampire imagery, leaving a lot up to our imaginations. The film itself could be full of surprises.

Image via Saban Films

Long has recently returned to the horror genre with House of Darkness and Zach Cregger's Barbarian, which also arrives on September 9. He has previously starred in fan favorite horror films like Jeepers Creepers, Drag Me To Hell, and Tusk. He is also known for his comedic roles in films like Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story and Galaxy Quest. Bosworth is best known for films like 21, Superman Returns, and Still Alice. They are joined in the movie by Gia Crovatin and Lucy Walters.

House of Darkness is written and directed by LaBute. The director is likely best known for writing and directing the cult classic Nicolas Cage film The Wicker Man. He also directed Death at a Funeral and a few episodes of shows like Hell on Wheels and Billions.

House of Darkness will be in theaters starting on September 9 and will then be available On Demand and digital on September 13. Watch the trailer and read the film’s official synopsis below: