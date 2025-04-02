Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of David.

Ever since the fourth episode of House of David, David (Michael Iskander) has had dreams of himself beside a river and a waterfall, but in them, he's not alone. Standing in the river is a man in full body armor, who reaches out his hand to David and sends him back, waking him up in the process. This vision is significant to David's anointing and his eventual rise to power, but it doesn’t answer the question of who exactly this figure is. Is he an angel? Is he a man? Is he something else entirely? While the answer isn't clear-cut, some of the possibilities may surprise you.

'House of David' Introduces an Angelic Warrior in David's Visions

Image via Prime Video

In "The Song of Moses," David first encounters this warrior in his vision, but the mysterious figure rejects him, sending him backwards and waking him from the dream. For quite some time, David wrestles with who this figure is, but the truth is not revealed until the penultimate episode, "David and Goliath – Part 1." Here, after David recounts his vision to Samuel (Stephen Lang), the prophet begins to understand what is going on. According to Samuel, this is none other than the "Commander of the Army of the Lord" (or the "Commander of the Lord's Armies"), a mysterious figure whom Moses' apprentice Joshua met the night before Israel began to march against Jericho. In Joshua 5:13-15, which chronicles the event, Joshua asks the Commander if he is for Israel or their enemies. The warrior replies that he isn't for either side, and notes that the place Joshua stands on is holy ground as Joshua worships him.

In the very next chapter, the Lord gives Joshua detailed instructions for the Battle of Jericho. But what Samuel gleans from this tale in House of David is that David ought to follow in Joshua's footsteps by nearing the Commander of the Lord's Army only after removing the sandals from his feet. When he does, the warrior shows David the vision of a smooth stone covered in blood, a clear foreshadowing of the shepherd's battle with the giant Goliath (Martyn Ford). But while the context of this almost angelic warrior helps us understand this scene and the implications of it, it doesn't exactly answer the question of who the Commander actually is. Indeed, Samuel admits in "David and Goliath - Part 1" that he doesn't fully know himself, but what he does know is that only by surrendering to God that David can ensure that this warrior will be on his side — and it's through this idea that we can draw some possible conclusions regarding his identity.

The Commander of the Lord's Armies Is Likely a Representation of God Himself