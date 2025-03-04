If you have been paying attention to the streaming world, you know that Prime Video is going all-in on a Biblical series and giving it the Game of Thrones treatment. House of David debuted in late February and it tells the age-old story of the simple man who was able to take down the giant Goliath with a slingshot and then became the king of Israel. Despite the source material, though, the series' producer and writer Jon Gunn stated that the show is "a war of houses" rather than a religious story.

During an interview to LA Times, Gunn commented that the root of House of David is the tension between the characters at a specific point in the world's timeline, and the biblical setting is just the background. The producer also revealed what is their intention with the series and the path they are looking to thread with the story, as well as why they hope it will resonate with Prime Video subscribers. He stated:

“We weren’t looking to make a religious show. We’re looking to make a compelling show that we would want to watch and so, if it works, it’s not at all about religion. It’s about these humans in this moment living this story.”

The series' co-executive producer Jon Erwin (Jesus Revolution) commented that it was "a huge surprise and a miracle" that Amazon was on board to help bring the story to life, since they originally were planning to make House of David as an independent project. Erwin also revealed that Amazon allowed them "to be in control of the material,” which suggests that the show's "Westeros" approach to the story has been there from the start.

Is 'House of David' Connected With 'The Chosen'?

Despite the Christian themes, House of David and The Chosen are not connected series. The source is the same, of course — the Bible — but the new show wasn't planned as a prequel series to the five-season hit show that is also available to stream on Prime Video. Additionally, as Gunn underscores, House of David's target audience is viewers who like to see intrigue and power-hungry characters, which might make the new series burst from its bubble and find audiences outside the Christian realm. We will see if that happens as the eight-episode season develops.

The cast of House of David features newcomer Michael Iskander as David, Ali Suliman (Prime Target) as King Saul, Ayelet Zurer (Daredevil: Born Again) as Queen Ahinoam, Aziz Dyab (Liaison) as Nathaneel, Ethan Kai (Carnival Row) as Jonathan, Oded Fehr (Star Trek: Discovery) as Abner and Stephen Lang (Avatar: The Way of Water) as Samuel.

Prime Video rolls out new episodes of House of David on Thursdays.

