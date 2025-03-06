Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for House of David Episode 4.

As House of David continues, the Old Testament epic is brought to life in engaging and thoughtful ways, weaving in the biblical account with plot threads that foreshadow where these characters are going. Now that David (Michael Iskander) has been anointed as the next King of Israel by Samuel (Stephen Lang), his life is in grave danger. Despite that, "The Song of Moses" throws him right into the deep end as he is summoned by none other than the current king, Saul (Ali Suliman). Tensions rise as war is on the horizon, and David is certainly in for quite the shock. With Episode 4, House of David proves itself capable of adapting the biblical story with thoughtfulness.

"The Song of Moses" Begins With David Being Summoned by Saul

The episode opens with David waking in a stony field. Fire burns over some of the stones, and he sees a waterfall that blends into a river. When the young shepherd touches the water, his hand ignites. The episode cuts back to David on the hillside with the prophet Samuel, who tells him that the Spirit of God rests on him now as it did Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob (as well as Saul originally). He tells David that this will be his blessing and his curse, noting that God chose him over Saul but hinting that this may bring more trouble to his life than he bargained for. Elsewhere, Jesse (Louis Ferreira) and his sons argue about what to do next. Eliab (Davood Ghadami) tells Jesse that they need to keep this quiet, that no one can know what Samuel said. More than that, Eliab thinks Samuel may be getting too old and his words can't be trusted, but Jesse defends him, believing that David is meant for something greater.

Once again, David is by his waterfall/river scene, and there he sees a warrior. He asks the man who he is, only for him to be woken up by Eliab. His brother tells him that he needs to stay in the hills with the sheep for now so that he can protect their family. David thanks him for calling him brother, something most of his siblings don't do. While Eliab does not believe that Samuel was speaking on God’s behalf, he tells David that if anyone knew about what happened, everyone in their family would be killed. Things get a bit tricky when Joab (Aury Alby) arrives with orders to collect David on Saul’s behalf. Eliab asks Joab what David’s summons is about, but the military official is clear that he only carries out the orders he's given. David gets ready to leave and worries about his fate. Avva (Rada Rae) returns the lion claws to her uncle and tells him that he shouldn’t be scared because she isn’t anymore. Jesse tells his son that there is no need for goodbyes as they will see each other again. With that, David, Joab, and Eliab are off, as the latter promises to protect his younger brother.

The House of Saul Has an Awkward Dinner in 'House of David' Episode 4

In Gibeah, Saul is encountered by Eshbaal (Sam Otto), who wants to ease his father’s burdens. Eshbaal thinks that Gibeah should be more than a stronghold, but a capital for Israel. He wants the arts and music to be involved, noting that it will help distract his father. "This is a wise idea," Saul tells him, but when Eshbaal wants to lead the effort, Saul dismisses him. Before Eshbaal can leave the throne room, Abner and Yahir (Justin Avoth), the Elder of the Tribe of Dan, break in mid-argument. It turns out, Yahir's daughter was "defiled" by Eshbaal, and now he wants restitution. In the heat of it all, Saul struggles to collect himself and leaves, prompting Eshbaal to confront Yahir. Jonathan (Ethan Kai) asks his brother to apologize after Yahir claims that the Tribe of Dan will no longer be loyal to the House of Saul. The elder evokes the Law of Moses, wanting Eshbaal to be stoned. Queen Ahinoam (Ayelet Zurer) arrives, and notes that the law also says that, as a willing participant, Yahir's daughter should be stoned as well. This quiets the elder, but Ahinoam says that she will speak to the king. The matter will be settled the next day.

Later, Mirab (Yali Topol Margalith) and Eshbaal play a game in the palace. Eshbaal tells Mirab that he doesn’t have to do anything as he breaks the rules of the game they’re playing. Mirab tries to tell him that there are consequences for his actions, but her brother doesn't listen. That night, the House of Saul sits for dinner and it's terribly awkward. Eshbaal finally speaks, leading to an argument between himself and Jonathan. Saul finally stops them all, and tells Eshbaal that, "from the day you first drew breath, you are nothing but a curse." When the king leaves, Ahinoam orders everyone out but Eshbaal. She recounts to Eshbaal a story about his childhood, telling him that he once told her that she was her favorite, but that when she had to wash his knee, he told her that he hated her. The queen tells her son that she is sorry, but that it's time to clean another wound. The next day, Yahir arrives and, instead of forcing her son to marry or sending him to his death, Ahinoam chooses to banish Eshbaal to Endor, sparing blood from both of those houses. Mirab freaks out as Eshbaal is taken. She follows him out of the city. "I hope you find the happiness you deserve," Eshbaal tells his sister before he leaves Gibeah.

'House of David' Continues to Foreshadow the Future

Elsewhere, Samuel goes to meet with Silas (Nimo Hochenberg), only to stumble upon the camp and find his former apprentice dead. Silas had been burned alive by Doeg the Edomite (Ashraf Barhom), and the word "Traitor" is written in Silas' blood on the rock. Later, Samuel returns home and tells his wife Hila (Bahia Haifi) that Silas has been killed. He believes that Saul will come after him next, so they decide to go into hiding. As this is happening, Eshbaal is taken to Endor while David is taken to Gibeah. The two lock eyes as they wander past, and Eshbaal raises a glass to him, not knowing that David is to be the next king. Arriving at Gibeah, David is brought before Queen Ahinoam and Besai (Eden Saban), the priestess of Baal. Eliab asks why David is here, and the queen tells him that the young shepherd has quite the reputation for music. Ahinoam tells him that Besai's vision showed a lion, which reminded her of the Egyptian god of music. It turns out, David is here to help soothe Saul's troubled and tormented mind.

Afterward, Joab takes David to Saul, who is in the heat of an argument with Ahinoam over Eshbaal's banishment. David begins to panic, but Mychal (Indy Lewis) tells him to look at her and play as if only playing for her. She reveals that she is the one who asked the queen to bring him here, believing it would help her father. As David begins to play and sing, worshiping Adonai, all eyes soon fall upon him, including Saul's. The king is quickly enraptured by the young man's musical talents, as are the rest of the House of Saul. Upon his dismissal, David is excited about his interactions with Mychal, but Eliab warns him that he is lucky to be alive. Eliab reminds David that the truth about him can never be known to him by anyone, telling his brother not to move beyond his room or be seen. Elsewhere, Besai tells Ahinoam that David’s spirit is curious, that she senses darkness. "He's just a musician," the queen says.

That night, David explores Gibeah and finds himself in the room surrounded by scripture. Mychal is there, and tells him that it's a sacred space. He says that the room is beautiful because he is surrounded by the words of God. David tells her that he isn’t permitted to worship with those at home, but he asks what she is reading since he cannot read. Mychal reads him the "Song of Moses," which appears in Exodus 15 and Deuteronomy 32. The next day, David plays the song for Saul and Mychal, who are overjoyed to hear the words of Moses put to music. As this is happening, Eliab and Joab are told by Abner (Oded Fehr) that there is a conspiracy to take the power from Saul and give it to a "pretender" from the Tribe of Judah. He tasks them with uncovering it. Joab believes this is an honor; Eliab doesn’t tell Joab about Samuel's visit. However, Jonathan arrives and reveals that another border village has been attacked by Philistines, and they must leave. Panicked, Eliab goes to get David, but he is no longer there as he has been taken by Mychal's servant to meet the princess, who begins to teach him to read. The episode ends with Eshbaal’s caravan being attacked in the night. The prince is nearly killed by a flaming arrow, but narrowly escapes. He meets a mysterious man who beckons him to come with.

