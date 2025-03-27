Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for House of David Episode 7.

The penultimate episode of House of David's first season comes only after the great news that the series has been renewed for a second season. The Prime Video series has been killing it on streaming, and it's no wonder, as the show continues to expand masterfully on the biblical story. With "David and Goliath - Part 1," we're finally entering the long-awaited chapter where David (Michael Iskander) is set to battle with Goliath (Martyn Ford), and we're only one episode away from an epic battle that will change the course of history.

'House of David' Episode 7 Prepares the Battlefield

"David and Goliath - Part 1" opens with David singing as the sun rises, but things quickly change as Jesse (Louis Ferreira) sends his sons to war. David's brother Nathaneel (Aziz Dyab) tries to convince his father not to send him, noting that Jesse despises King Saul (Ali Suliman). "I send you to fight alongside your brothers, for God and for Israel," Jesse tells him. But when David asks Jesse why he can’t go fight, Jesse doesn't give him a real answer, instead ordering him to tend to the sheep. Frustrated, he obeys his father, and goes back to the sheep. Meanwhile, in the Valley of Elah, the Philistines arrive and Goliath and his brothers have gathered alongside them. It seems that war is inevitable, and all of Israel gathers to oppose them.

At the Israelite encampment, Saul reflects on his 30 years as king. He says he is taking stock, but Abner (Oded Fehr) believes he is complaining. Saul takes more of Ahinoam's (Ayelet Zurer) potion as Abner puts his armor on him. "Tell me, Abner, tell me who I am," he asks. "You are Saul the Conqueror," his cousin responds, but Saul is not satisfied. He wants to know who he is to him personally, to which Abner replies that Saul gave his life purpose. Abner puts his crown back on his head. Elsewhere, Joab (Aury Alby) and Jonathan (Ethan Kai) look over the armies. Jonathan looks over a young boy's sword (of Asher), and helps remind him that God is with them and that they have nothing to fear. The boy asks if Samuel (Stephen Lang) is coming to bless the battle, to which Jonathan sadly replies, "If God wills it." Realizing that he must lead his people with strength, Saul tries to rally the troops, which include the Tribe of Judah. Among them is Adriel (Stewart Scudamore), who stands by his king, though he claims that all is not forgotten, referencing the events of "The Wolf and The Lion."

In Bethlehem, Jesse and David continue their routine. They pray and ask for God’s direction and wisdom, only for Samuel to arrive. Sitting with David, Jesse, and Avva (Rada Rae), Samuel notes that everything has a purpose. Though David says he wants to fight, Samuel changes the subject, knowing that the boy is not quite ready, though he soon will be. Jesse asks why Samuel is here, and the seer notes that he is there to redeem the sins of the house.

The House of Saul Struggles While David Prepares for War in Episode 7

At the battlefield, the Philistines and Israelites stand off. King Achish (Alexander Uloom) is clearly out for revenge for the murder of his father years prior, and Jonathan notes that he, too, would be angry if his father were killed in battle. They note that Achish hasn’t united all five territories of Philista (as Ekron is missing), which is a good sign. Still, Achish quickly sullies the Hebrews' spirits when he sends out Goliath in his full body armor, ready to fight. All of Israel shudders when Goliath asks for their king, wanting to claim the lands with his blood. "I defy Israel. I defy your God," Goliath roars. "Send me your champion!" Upon seeing the giant with his own eyes, Saul succumbs to a vision of himself and Goliath and struggles to compose himself. Saul falls off his horse, and his potion shatters. Rattled by this ordeal, Saul says that for whoever fights Goliath and wins, he will offer his daughter in marriage as a reward.

That evening, David plays for Samuel and asks the prophet why they are waiting, as he is eager to be in the battle. Samuel tells David the story of his mother, Hannah, who was faithful to God until he was born. "The influence of a mother is greater than a king, a thousand kings," he says, showing the shepherd the token he wears in honor of her. David tells Samuel that he has been seeing things, dreams, as if he is somewhere else entirely, noting that in them, he feels "peace beyond understanding." He describes the streams and sees the warrior who is protecting the stream. Understanding David's vision, Samuel tells the shepherd boy the story of the man whom Joshua, Moses' apprentice, encountered the night before the Battle of Jericho. He says that the warrior was "the Captain of the Armies of the Lord of Hosts." Samuel tells David that many ask, "Is God for us?" but notes that the question that should be asked is, "Are we for God?" Samuel explains that Joshua's willingness to submit to God is why Jericho fell.

On the battlefield the next day, Goliath makes the same offer he did the day before. If a champion from Israel strikes him down, the Philistines will be their slaves, but if the opposite is true, Israel will serve the Philistines. Many days go by, perhaps weeks, and Israel refuses to send a champion. Each day, Goliath demands the same. In Gibeah, Ahinoam receives news from the battlefield, and reads it to Mychal (Indy Lewis) and Mirab (Yali Topol Margalith). Mychal reads the letter, discovering that Saul is again succumbing to the evil spirit's power. Ahinoam says that there is nothing left to do. "At the very least we pray," Mychal suggests, but the queen refuses. She does not want to hear God’s name said in her presence any longer.

'House of David' Episode 7 Builds Anticipation for the Finale