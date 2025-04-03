Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for the House of David finale.

As House of David has been renewed for a second season, we can rest easy knowing that the Season 1 finale, "David and Goliath - Part 2," is only that: a season, not series, finale. The Prime Video original has been making waves on streaming, and continues to propel the biblical story of David (Michael Iskander) with care and ease. The second part of the infamous "David and Goliath" narrative delivers fully on the title, and we cannot wait to see what Goliath's (Martyn Ford) defeat means for the Kingdom of Israel going forward. Season 1 may be over, but David's story is only just beginning.

'House of David's Finale Raises the Stakes for Israel

Following the end of the previous episode, Jonathan (Ethan Kai) and his assassins break into the Philistine camp, only for one of the assassins to turn on the group. It turns out, the Philistines had paid him more to betray Jonathan, and soon King Achish (Alexander Uloom) arrives. As he aims a flaming arrow at Jonathan, the young Israelite prince remembers that Achish killed him in his vision, but the Philistine lord shoots it into the sky instead. This signals an attack on the fleeing Tribe of Zebulun, who left the battlefield that day. As Zebulun falls, Mychal (Indy Lewis) and Mirab (Yali Topol Margalith) watch helplessly from afar, still on their way to the Israelite encampment. As Jonathan mourns his people, Achish chastizes him. Though he puts up a good fight, Jonathan is soon captured. The next morning, Goliath addresses the nation once more, demoralizing Israel by tossing the heads of his would-be assassins, noting that Jonathan is among the dead. Adriel (Stewart Scudamore), still angered by the events of "The Wolf and The Lion." tells Abner (Oded Fehr) that he plans to meet with eight of the tribes, aiming to take control of the kingdom from Saul (Ali Suliman).

In the Philistine camp, Achish speaks with Jonathan. He asks him where his God is, and wonders why the prophet Samuel (Stephen Lang) has abandoned them. Then, Achish tips his hand, telling Jonathan that the armies of Ekron are now on his side, with Goliath's brothers in tow. It turns out that they have surrounded the Israelite camp. Achish tells Jonathan that the Philistines were made to rule, and that Hebrews were made to serve, but Jonathan replies that he fears God and that he should too. "Your hunger for vengeance makes you weak, Achish," Jonathan warns the Philistine king, noting that even a giant won't change that. Achish reveals to Jonathan that tomorrow he will order the death of everyone, and sends the prince back to the camp to convince his father to either surrender or fight Goliath in honor. Achish tells Jonathan that if they fail to surrender, he will be the one to piece Jonathan's heart.

David's Arrival at the Valley of Elah Changes Everything in the 'House of David' Finale

In Gibeah, Queen Ahinoam (Ayelet Zurer) wonders where her daughters have run off to, only to learn that Mirab and Mychal left the palace to go to the battlefield. She believes that they will be killed, and is soon comforted by Besai (Eden Saban), who tells her that they cannot remain at the palace. However, the queen responds by recounting to the Baal priestess the story of her childhood, going to Egypt and seeing how great a leader she believed Pharaoh to be. When she returned home, she imagined how a king would unify the tribes of Israel, and now that she has tasted that dream, she can see it crumbling beneath her. When they hear a commotion outside, Ahinoam aims to die with her dream, only for Eshbaal (Sam Otto) to arrive instead of any invading forces.

Meanwhile, at the Valley of Elah, Mirab and Mychal arrive at the Israelite encampment. Mychal goes to see her father, who is suffering a horrible vision, but she breaks through by reading the words of Moses from the Book of Deuteronomy. Mychal urges her father to return to both God and his family, demanding that he wake up. When he does, she reassures him that God will save them, as he always does. In the wilderness, David travels to the battlefield. Day and night he moves through the country, sleeping under the stars and remembering the words of his mother, hoping to hear God's voice. "In the still and quiet, you will hear God," he recalls Nitzevet (Siir Tilif) telling him. By the time he gets to the Valley of Elah, he witnesses Goliath's final warning and wonders what the Israelite army is doing, and why nobody has stood up against Goliath. David confronts his brothers, and Eliab (Davood Ghadami) wonders why his brother has come, believing he simply wants to watch the battle. David notes that their father sent him, and that he has Jesse's (Louis Ferreira) blessing to be there, though he still struggles to see how his family has forgotten that God will protect him.

Soon, Abner arrives to speak with Saul, bringing David with him, but instead of playing for the king, the shepherd says that he will fight Goliath. "You are only a boy, you cannot fight him," Saul replies, but David insists, recounting having fought and killed a lion in the three-part series premiere. David tells Saul that Goliath is blaspheming God, and that the same God will rescue him from the Philistines. "You speak with great conviction, it fills me with great courage I have not felt since…" Saul begins to say before ordering David